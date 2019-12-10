After no residents spoke at the Dec. 3 Golden Valley City Council meeting on the proposed 2020 budget and tax levy, the council unanimously adopted the budget and levy. This year’s city tax numbers include a 5.69% increase, which will cost the owner of a $327,000 median-value home $1,603.07.
The total levy is $25.073 million, up from $23.723 million in 2019. Increases to the general fund this year include routine wage increases, a new police officer, creation of the equity and inclusion coordinator position, additional hours for paid-on-call firefighters at Golden Valley Fire, an increased contribution for employee health insurance and covering costs for the three elections in 2020.
Finance Director Sue Virnig said she had received about 10 calls asking about individual property tax valuation notices.
To view the budget as approved at the Dec. 3 meeting, visit bit.ly/2rjLomI.
