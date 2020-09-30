The Nov. 3 General Election will include two New Hope City Council seats and the city’s mayor.
The council candidates are incumbent Andy Hoffe, Michael Isenberg, Austin Berger and Ron Stoffel. Current Councilmember Cedrick Frazier is running for the House District 45A seat in the Minnesota State Legislature.
The mayor’s race is between incumbent Kathi Hemken and current Councilmember Jonathan London.
The candidates were asked to provide biographical information and answer two questions. Their answers were edited for length and clarity.
Hoffe, Berger and Stoffel did not submit responses. Berger has suspended his candidacy, though his name will appear on the ballot.
Mayoral race
Kathi Hemken
Address: 8400 Bass Lake Road, Apt. 401
Education: B.S. from the University of Minnesota in Production Management
Occupation: Honeywell retiree, currently mayor of New Hope
Community involvement: ISD 281 volunteer, YMCA and senior care advisory boards, Women of Today, League of Women Voters, MN Mayors Association, regional mayors council, Met Council Land Use committee
Contact: mayorhemken2020@gmail.com
What approach would you take to help New Hope residents understand the recent tax increases for city developments?
Four years ago, we begin a study to replace our outdated city hall and police station. The 60-year-old building was not computer-friendly, didn’t have the needed capacity, had structural issues and wasn’t safe. We formed a citizen’s task force with a variety of stakeholders to study the issue, followed by a survey. The majority of those responding indicated that they would be okay with increases. We gave them an estimate of how much the increase would be. Most homes fell into that range. To cut costs, we reused furniture, auctioned what we could, had staff design the interior and acted as our own project coordinator. The building came in slightly under budget.
The pool was leaking and needed expensive repairs and it was the only spot on the campus that had stable soils for the city hall, so, it was necessary to remove the pool and rebuild that on the old city hall site. We received $2 million from the state, $250,000 from Hennepin County and $40,000 from the swim clubs. The pool project had a shortfall of nearly $300,000 due to poor soils needing to be removed.
These projects were necessary and have added a great deal to the city. To partly offset these increases, we are working hard to bring new businesses into our community and retain the ones we have. This will broaden our tax base. We have vowed not to bond for any projects in the near future.
Do you think the current state of policing in New Hope is satisfactory? Are there any changes to the department worthy of consideration by the council in the next four years?
We have an extremely well-trained and efficient police force. They have continuous training reviews. Social justice and equality are constantly stressed. We are considering body cameras for them. We needed the new city hall to have the computer capacity for camera data. The police department has also begun neighborhood meetings to address problems in specific neighborhoods.
Jonathan London
Address: 8516 Hopewood Ln.
Education: B.B.A. University of Wisconsin, Madison in accounting, economics and finance
Occupation: Investment manager
Community involvement: Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion Chess Club Coach 2012-present; New Hope Citizen Advisory Commission 2008-2013; New Hope City Council 2015-present
Contact: jdladvisor@gmail.com
What approach would you take to help New Hope residents understand the recent tax increases for city developments?
Higher home values do not cause higher property taxes. Higher spending causes higher property taxes. Changes in property taxes start with the city budget, and the taxes and fees needed to fund the city operations and debt repayment. Residents could see their property increase in value with no tax increase. Hennepin County allocations between property type (commercial, industrial, single-family residential, apartments, etc.) also factor into calculations.
Poor infrastructure management and weak long-term planning led to issuing $30 million in bonds recently. Less than a million dollars was set aside by the city for the new City Hall, police station, park and pool. Each homeowner will pay roughly $4,500 in additional taxes for the new city hall, police station, pool and civic center park over the next 15 years. We need to prioritize spending. My city taxes in 2009 were $852.34. My city taxes in 2020: $1,624.15.
Do you think the current state of policing in New Hope is satisfactory? Are there any changes to the department worthy of consideration by the council in the next four years?
New Hope averages over 20,000 911 calls a year. The police department has grown from 34 in 1980 to 46 in 2020 while our population has declined. I have pushed for more transparency, accountability, effectiveness and efficiency while on the council. I asked for the police annual report to be reinstated after not being produced for a number of years. Our police participate in hours of de-escalation, situational and implicit bias training each year. The department will implement body cameras over the next few years. We are also looking to add a shared social worker with the cities of Crystal and Robbinsdale to more delicately handle some calls for service.
I would like to see more officers out of their cars engaging with the community. More information on policing can be found by searching “Police Overview” on the city website. I do believe that the current state of policing is satisfactory.
City council race
Michael Isenberg
Address: 4216 Flag Ave. N.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University of Mankato
Occupation: Purchasing analyst
Community involvement: West Metro CERT, New Hope Citizens Advisory Commission
Contact: Michael.Isenberg.NewHope@gmail.com
What approach would you take to help New Hope residents understand the recent tax increases for city developments?
I will make transparent all the information possible and explain how my thinking led me to my decision.
While serving as president of my neighborhood’s board of directors, I often had to lead people down the same path that I took when making decisions on budgets, policies, etc.
We won’t always end up in the same destination, but I’ve learned that the more insight that others have into your process, the more likely they are to understand hard decisions even if they don’t agree with them.
Do you think the current state of policing in New Hope is satisfactory? Are there any changes to the department worthy of consideration by the council in the next four years?
One of the reasons my wife and I bought our second home in New Hope last year is because we both firmly believe in the New Hope Police Department. It may be the most difficult time ever to be a police officer and we’re fortunate to have an admirable group doing the job for us in our community.
That doesn’t mean that things can’t be improved, even the very best things always have room for improvement. I will work closely with the police chief and police staff to make sure that we’re always looking for ways to make their job easier and more efficient while maintaining a great relationship with our citizens and keeping them safe.
I will build on great ideas like “Shop With a Cop” and expand it to further tighten the bond between our officers and our citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.