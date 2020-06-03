Civic Center Park plans still include a place for a hockey rink, the New Hope City Council learned at its May 26 meeting. Councilmember Jonathan London got confirmation from engineer Dan Boyum that while the rink will not be built immediately, space is being reserved along the northern edge of the park, between the aquatic center and the homes on 46th Avenue.
“There is a pad there,” said Boyum. “They’re actually taking some of the fill that was still left by that pad and bringing to that north area of where the trail will tie in at Xylon. They’ve started on that work.”
The renovations at Civic Center Park are the latest phase to revamp the city center property. Changes to the property include a new city hall and police station, which opened last July, and construction of an aquatic center, outdoor theater and skate pad.
When designs for the park were being finalized in late 2018, the closest neighbors were most critical of the removal of a hockey rink and warming house. City officials cited the prioritization of the outdoor theater as grounds for removal of the rink, which they believed would be “one of those elements that is going to be drawing people in to Civic Park.” The theater went significantly over the estimated budget due to its location and needs as a performing arts venue.
In a December 2018 planning commission meeting, proponents of the hockey rink were told by city officials it would be reconstructed in the park by 2022 using money from the capital improvement fund. The budget dictates plans for the rink and lights only.
Construction update
Though city officials have announced that the aquatic center would not be open in 2020 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, construction is nearing completion. The shallow water play structures have been raised, as well as two large body slides. In April, the 50-meter pool was filled for leak testing. The work is scheduled for an early July completion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.