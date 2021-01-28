Fred Webber is perhaps best known locally for his involvement on the Robbinsdale School Board during a difficult period of school closures.
He died of COVID-19 Jan. 13. He was 82 years old. While he and his wife of 59 years, Sue Webber, had settled in Medina for retired life, the two were very active residents of the New Hope area for 38 years.
Fred Webber grew up in the Victory Neighborhood of Minneapolis and graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army and served in the 360th Psychological Warfare Battalion U.S. Army Reserve upon completion of active duty.
The Webbers moved to New Hope in 1966 and raised children Charles, Ann and David.
Fred Webber built an impressive career in advertising and held senior account management positions at agencies Martin Williams, Campbell Mithun and Carmichael Lynch. The Star Tribune published a feature on Fred Webber and others recalling the Minneapolis advertising scene in the 1960s and 1970s, a period during which the Midwestern firms attracted business from top brands. It was also a time when advertising businesses, and the country, were experiencing a cultural shift, as portrayed in the television series “Mad Men.”
Fred Webber retired as president and chief operating officer of Sable Advertising in 2000.
A board chair during ‘a very painful time’
Fred Webber served on the school board for Independent School District 281 from 1978 to 1984, chairing it when the decision was made to close Robbinsdale High School.
In that time, student enrollment was in sharp decline. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 1971 to 1984 saw a significant enrollment decline as baby boomers completed K-12 education. The Robbinsdale School District hovered at a 40% decline from its peak enrollment. As a result, the Robbinsdale School District suffered a series of school closures, ending with Robbinsdale High School. That closure, in particular, weighed heavily on the community, which had both activated and divided to protect each of the district’s three high schools. Parent advocacy groups were formed to lobby and market the benefits of each school, polarizing neighbor from neighbor.
It remains an exhausting memory for those involved. Even after 40 years, Sue Webber remembered the school closure as “a very painful time.” The scrutiny board members were under from families in the district was tuned to a fever pitch; Sue Webber remembered receiving 1,200 letters, privately addressed to Fred Webber, at their home throughout the deliberations.
The challenges Fred Webber faced on the board were coupled by the fact that his wife was also a reporter on the district beat for this newspaper. After Fred Webber announced his campaign, district coverage was assigned to another reporter.
“We made a distinct effort to keep my work as a newspaper reporter completely separate,” said Sue Webber. “I did not cover any District 281 activities again until he was no longer serving on the school board.”
Also on the board during the period was Joy Robb, who died Jan. 13, 2020. In an article published May 2019, Robb described what it felt like to be a parent in the divisive time.
“There was a right and a left, a yin and a yang that was very hard to bridge,” Robb wrote. “Both sides were ingrained in a way that never the twain should meet.”
Sue Webber said, “No matter what decision was made, some school group would be angry and sad. Fred did his best as board chair to keep the discussions civil and allow all to be heard and respected.”
The board hired a third-party consulting firm to make the decision. For a period, the firm appeared to favor preserving Robbinsdale High School over the other two schools, which made it all the more shocking to families when it was ultimately chosen for closure.
The word “Robbinsdale” was added to the names of Cooper High School in New Hope and Armstrong High School in Plymouth to remember the closed high school, a change that remains today.
An active life
Fred Webber was a member of several academic and alumni associations, including Minnesota Mensa; board member and chair of the Hennepin Technical College Board; and board member and president of the Advertising Federation of Minnesota.
After retirement, Fred Webber remained active as a part-time proofreader for Minnesota Outdoor News and served as a board member and president of the Medina Ridge Condominiums homeowners association. He was survived by four grandsons.
The family is accepting donations in Fred Webber’s name to the Sight & Hearing Association. No services are planned at this time.
