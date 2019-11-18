Assistant Superintendent Nik Lightfoot updated the Hopkins School Board on current and projected student enrollment at the Nov. 12 board meeting. According to the district’s findings, enrollment is up and students are choosing to remain in the Hopkins School District.
“Those enrollment numbers considerably impact the budget, and it also drives a lot of the staffing plan,” Lightfoot said.
According to Lightfoot, the district welcomed the largest kindergarten class in more than 10 years. The projected number of kindergarten students for the 2019-20 school year was 500. The actual number enrolled this year is 554 students.
The incoming class, Lightfoot said, is a good indicator of enrollment.
Many of the grade levels exceed the number of students anticipated for the current school year, especially in the lower grades. Grades 4-6 is the only group where the projected number of students does not exceed the current number and that is by a difference of six students.
“A lot of our growth is in the elementary and this year we even saw some additional growth in the junior high and high school in overall numbers,” Lightfoot said.
“I also think it’s exciting that our kindergarten classes are higher than our 12th-grade classes,” board chair Wendy Donovan said.
With enrollment increasing at Xin Xing Academy, and due to a high enough number of in-district and open enrollment requests, a section has been added to the kindergarten grade level at the Chinese immersion program.
“We had enough interest through open enrollment, as well as resident enrollment to support three sections,” Lightfoot said. “In the past, we’ve had some waiting list to enter Xin Xing that haven’t relatively warranted an additional section.”
Lightfoot also outlined how students are choosing to remain in the district instead of enrolling in other area schools.
“When individuals come in kindergarten, they’re either located in Hopkins or for whatever reason life may take them other places, it is generally a move out of the district that takes them away from Hopkins Schools. In the past we’ve seen a higher rate of mobility, this year we saw a lower rate of mobility in our moves out,” he said.
Along with more students staying in the district, the district has also seen more families moving into the district.
Lightfoot speculated some of the increases in enrollment may be an outcome of the communication work by the district.
“Do I think that we have done more work and targeted our communication efforts around retention of our families, as well as choosing Hopkins, as well as the marketing efforts that have promoted the internal programming that we have when families arrive within Hopkins,” Lightfoot said. “I do believe that those are making a difference.”
A positive trend is a balance between graduating students and the number of students coming into the district.
“With our graduates going out and our kindergartners coming in,” Lightfoot said. “You will see that this year with the difference of 23 is our smallest year again in over 10 years. So, we’re starting to see that those leaving and those coming in have balanced out.”
The district has an increase in the number of students open enrolling into the district, with 1,710 open enrolled students in 2018-2019 and 1,797 open enrolled students this year.
Boardmember Chris LaTondresse noted the importance of enrollment and the improvements the district has made over the years.
“I do know that the question of enrollment overall is maybe the single biggest narrative-setting, defining piece in Hopkins Public Schools aside from Vision 2031,” LaTondresse said. “For the benefit of our public, after 10 years of year after year of declining enrollment what we’ve seen in the last two years are two years of growth. So, the narrative that Hopkins Public Schools is facing declining enrollment among the challenges that we’re managing as a district, that area is no longer accurate.”
According to district documents, as of Oct. 1, enrollment was 3,528 students in grades K-6 and 3,171 students in grades 7-12, for a total of 6,699 students.
Other news
The school board canvassed the results from the Nov. 5 school board election. Shannon Andreson, Steve Adams, Tanya Khan and Katie O’Shea Pederson were elected to the board for four-year terms that will begin in January.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.