The Minnesota Retailers Association has named Scott Farrell, manager of Down in the Valley, as Retail Manager of the Year.
“There are so many great retail managers in Minnesota that it’s hard to find one that really stand out, until you met Scott Farrell on the floor of his store,” said Bruce Nustad, association president. “When interacting with Scott and observing his work you can immediately see if passion and love for what he does at Down In The Valley. Scott is one of those people that is a mentor to so many, and he doesn’t event know it. We are not only pleased but honored to recognize Scott as the Retail Manager of the Year.”
Farrell has been with Down in the Valley for 24 years.
“My favorite thing about working retail is that I love what I do and there are so many opportunities that come with it,” said Farrell. “I get to help customers, help employees, and as a result the business thrives. It’s also been fun to share Down In The Valley’s story with the media, especially during this pandemic. The connections and experience I have gotten from being a manager at this store is irreplaceable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.