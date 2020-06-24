Permits for a 22-person senior and transitional care facility planned for the 2400 block of Douglas Drive in Golden Valley have been extended a second time. The Golden Valley City Council granted a three-month extension to Retro Companies after the company requested it due to “unforeseen delays.”
The company said the state review of the application on behalf of the city has “more stringent requirements,” and has been experiencing other delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesperson for the project, Todd Ofsthun, said that a few heating, ventilation and air conditioning concerns needed to be addressed, as well as energy code paperwork.
“These and the final state okay should be completed this week. The developer is hoping the building permit will be issued before the extension is necessary or very soon after,” Ofsthun wrote to the city’s physical development department June 8. “This would then allow them to begin construction this summer.”
The permit to build the facility was first granted in October 2018 and required construction within the year. The first extension was granted in October 2019 for a nine-month period. The city code allows an extension to be approved by the city council for up to 12 months. Staff members recommended the extension and it was approved without discussion by the city council as an agenda item.
The facility is expected to operate 24 hours a day and is located next to Sandburg Middle School.
