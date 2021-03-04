The domestic assault response program Home Free has served the city of New Hope since 1991. In a year of families more confined to their homes than usual, the program was not a topic of debate when the council decided to renew services for 2021.
“The support that you give to the police department and the services that you provide are incredible,” Councilmember John Elder told Home Free Program Manager Elsa Swenson at the Feb. 22 city council meeting.
The organization’s services cost the city $36,900 annually. Home Free advocates follow up with families involved in domestic violence incidents, regardless of whether a crime occurs.
“Anytime a police officer comes out to any incident, we’re following up with that family and seeing what they need,” said Swenson. From there, an advocate may be tasked with helping a subject navigate the court system, seek an order for protection, find temporary housing or refer to a chemical dependency program or mental health professional.
Last year, advocates worked with 109 New Hope residents: 93 female and 16 male. Swenson said in 2020, the program pivoted as needs shifted more heavily to those seeking family therapy and help for substance abuse issues.
Domestic violence in New Hope
According to New Hope Police Captain Scott Slawson, the department did not see a spike in domestic violence situations in the pandemic year. In fact, the numbers for domestic incidents in 2020 were the same, if not fewer than in 2019. In 2020, there were 296 domestic calls for service, 81 of which were assaults. In 2019, there were 325 domestic calls, and 79 were assaults. While the likelihood that a domestic call would turn out to be an assault rose 3%, Slawson said the data was, for the most part, consistent.
Frances Stevenson, a spokesperson for Missions Inc, the Home Free program’s parent organization, said Home Free did not have the same experience. She said as news of the pandemic first began to circulate and businesses were forced to close their doors, calls to the hotline dropped off significantly.
“Our thinking was that people thought that our shelters and services were also closed,” Stevenson said. “People were also stuck in their homes with their abusers – usually there’s a sort of ‘time away’ at work or school when a victim can call a hotline like ours.”
A few months later, the call numbers ballooned to a higher-than-usual level, which has continued to the present.
Home Free’s community program, which New Hope, Plymouth, Champlin, and 12 other suburbs contract, has also had higher engagement. The women’s shelter, which is in Plymouth, has stayed consistent.
Slawson warranted that the discrepancy in calls could be due to the police department’s limited interactions with those that it serves. He said the department’s focus is on protecting life and property, which made it all the more vital to have programs like Home Free and the department’s new tri-city embedded social worker to conduct follow-ups.
“It’s unfortunate that once the emergency is over, the practice is that we give people a card with phone numbers on it,” Slawson said. “We only know what people call us about. We might not be sure we’re even getting the right story because many people don’t want to talk to the police.”
Police call volumes
Slawson said while the numbers haven’t changed, they “added up.” Fewer than eight domestic calls per week add up to 25 over the course of a month.
“In a small area like ours, that is going to look like a lot,” Slawson said.
Councilmember Jonathon London mentioned the more than 20,000 calls for service the police department receives every year at the meeting. He said that number included calls officers made themselves (self-initiated).
Slawson said while the city is small, it has a high concentration of residential area. The city does not have a policy that penalizes those who call the department several times, which he said was a good thing.
“Our city code and state statute protect the ability for people to call the police without fear of adverse consequences, particularly those living in rental housing,” Slawson said. He added that there was an ordinance that penalized disorderly behavior, but someone calling for help at their residence was protected from it. To his knowledge, he did not believe there was a problem with repeat callers.
Swenson told the council that due to New Hope’s number of calls, the program tended to focus “a lot more on the arrest situations.”
Home Free’s strategy moving forward was to slow the cycle of police intervention with domestic problems.
“In New Hope, in particular, we’re following up with past clients. We’re trying to take the responsibility away from the police and get people what they need so the violence doesn’t have to escalate, and people don’t need the further support when it comes to arrest and criminal prosecution,” said Swenson.
