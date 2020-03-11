Robbinsdale Empty Bowls organizers hope to top last year’s $19,000 donation to PRISM and NEAR food shelves with the funds raised at the 2020 Empty Bowls 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Robbinsdale Cooper High School, 8230 47th Ave. N., New Hope.
The event will once again feature a giveaway of community-crafted art, a community meal, live music and furry friends. The funds raised leading up to and at that celebration will go directly to local food shelves.
“We give it all away and start again with nothing,” said co-chair Sharon Pleimling. She and co-chair Sharon Garber brought the fundraising concept to the school district in 2010.
“We’ve been here since the very first moment it started,” said Garber.
Much has changed since the first event.
“The first year was really a struggle because we didn’t have a local pottery club or anything here,” Pleimling said at a community glazing event in February. No potters meant no bowls, which presented a problem for an event centered on the symbolic purchase of empty bowls.
“Then one of the community education people came up with this,” Pleimling said with a flourish of her hand.
The glazing event was one of a series of events at district schools in which a ceramics teacher donated her room and teaching skills and the organizing team donated clay and glazing supplies. During a series of events over several weeks, members of the public were invited to make and glaze a bowl to donate to the cause.
The co-chairs have loved hosting the bowl-making and glazing events because it gets their neighbors involved long before the final dinner celebration. The grant of $1,200 to buy supplies is also a local effort, applied for each year by a team of Robbinsdale Area Schools students and granted by the Seven Dreams Foundation.
Community bowl-making may also create some incentive for younger volunteers like 8-year-old Sophia Harjan. As the young Golden Valley resident was busily glazing a bowl she made at an earlier event, she made it clear that the bowl was only a temporary donation.
“I’m going to buy it back,” she declared, brush in hand.
While the bowls made at the community events make up a lot of the stock offered at the dinner, bowls are also donated by Fired Up Studios in Golden Valley, Color Me Mine in Maple Grove and ceramics students at local schools. Other professional or hobby artists sometimes donate bowls. This year, the event will feature its first raffle, due to a collection of especially “impressive” donations made by a local artist.
Every aspect of the dinner is donated: food comes from area restaurants, entertainment from charitable bands and servers from a pool of volunteers.
This year, several area restaurants, grocery stores and kitchens have donated soup, bread and beverages for an event that routinely draws over 1,000 hungry people.
The All-District Philharmonia Orchestra, the Robbinsdale Area Schools All-District Orchestra and Choir and magician David Farr have donated their time to perform at the event.
Therapy dogs will also return to the dinner, along with an appearance from a therapy bunny. For $1, attendees can spend two minutes with a therapy animal of their choosing. Garber said the therapy dogs have been quite a hit.
While the dinner celebration is a fundraising event, it is also a community gathering with a focus on feeding the hungry. Because of this, the co-chairs said those with need are most welcome to attend, regardless of their financial situation.
“If you throw in $1, you can bring your whole family,” said Garber. “We want everybody to participate.”
