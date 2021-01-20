With political tension high as the Minnesota Legislature began its 2021 session, District 46 legislators said they are focused on safety.
House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler said, “Safety of legislators and staff at the Capitol complex is our top priority right now, which includes both violent risks as well as COVID-19.”
Leaders in the Minnesota House of Representatives have been focused on ensuring the Minnesota Capitol and State Office Building are safe for people to work in and have created virtual methods for participation in committee hearings and floor sessions remotely “both to protect them from potential violent demonstrations as well as to protect from the disease,” Winkler said.
Although Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley) declined to provide any specifics about threats to legislators, he said, “In our personal lives, we are paying attention, obviously, and making sure that we stay safe.”
Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) said anyone who is quoted in the news who is a part of established governing groups “is to some degree a potential target.”
While he said he has not faced any recent threats, he said his positions on gun legislation have been a flashpoint in the past.
“I’ve been used by the Second Amendment advocates to build their organizations and raise money for them, and that’s created a fair amount of enmity toward me among their membership,” he said.
In the current political climate, Latz said, “The most important thing that we can do is to emphasize that the elections were conducted fairly, that they were conducted openly, honestly and transparently, and that the incidence of fraud was minuscule.”
The assertion of widespread fraud without evidence “absolutely undermines the essence of our democracy, which is the people’s confidence in the outcomes of our electoral process,” Latz said.
He pointed out that federal judges Donald Trump appointed and Republican elected state officials have upheld the presidential election results.
As for those continuing to question the election outcome, Latz said, “I will tell the people in my district, don’t believe it. Simply don’t believe it. And the only way we can we move on working in a bipartisan fashion, even in the Legislature, is for the legislators – all of them – to stop the fraud. Stop the perpetuation, the false perpetuation, of fraud.”
Asked whether disagreement about the election could hinder work on a two-year budget, as Gov. Tim Walz has suggested, Latz said, “I think it will, and I think it’s because there’s a lot of distrust right now between the legislators. ... It’s hard to work with someone who’s not willing to work with the actual facts, whether it’s related to the elections or whether it’s related to medical science.”
He added, “How do you trust someone who you know is lying to you?”
As a member of the minority in the Minnesota Senate, Latz said he seeks to work in a bipartisan manner to pass bills.
However, he said, “It’s really a lot harder now. And for those who would say, ‘Now’s the time for healing,’ yes, but you can’t heal if you still have the foreign object in your body. You know, if you’ve still got the bullet in your chest, you’ve got to remove the bullet first before you can allow the wound to heal. You need accountability.”
He added, “For those who continue to perpetuate the lies and foment the conflict, there needs to be the push-back and the comeuppance, if you will, and then we will be able to move forward and get things done together.”
In a similar vein, Winkler said, “This conspiracy of lies promoted by a hardcore group of Republican activists and leaders is dangerous for the country, and we are not going to back down from telling the truth about it.”
As for the rioting at the U.S. Capitol, Winkler said, “We have to have accountability for people who are undermining our democracy by telling repeated lies and really orchestrating a deliberate attack against the institutions of our government under the Constitution. That has to stop before there’s any kind of unity possible.”
He encouraged citizens to remain engaged in the democratic process through interactions with elected representatives and involvement with their local civic institutions.
“To speak up and to stand and be counted is the number one thing that the average person can do to push back on this conspiracy of lies,” Winkler said.
Many legislators are still seeking to digest the events in Washington, D.C., said Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins), who declined to comment on her own personal security.
“I think there’s more concerns about ways we can talk to each other and try to stem so much of the disinformation that’s out there,” she said.
In an update to constituents, she expressed “deep sadness and frustration” about the deadly incident in the nation’s capital.
“All of us – elected officials, the media, and community leaders – have a responsibility to use our voices to call out disinformation and baseless conspiracy theories especially those that challenge the integrity of our elections and peaceful transition of power,” Youakim wrote, adding that the chaos showed that words have consequences.
“We have work to do in building trust and respect in our country again and I cannot think of a better place to do that than locally in our communities,” she said. “Part of building that trust and respect is through conversations with each other.”
To that end, she announced a series of virtual community conversations via Zoom 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 23; 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Feb. 9; 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 20; 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 9; and 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 13. Interested individuals may contact legislative assistant Eric Petersen at eric.petersen@house.mn.
Of the current tension, Latz said, “We will get through this because we are resilient as a people, we are resilient as a democracy, and that means being open about it as well as moving forward. So, I will do my part to advance that cause.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.