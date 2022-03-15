A New Hope City Council debate about how to replace the city manager ended in consensus after initially featuring sharp disagreement.
Two council members who had argued at length about the issue ended the meeting with jokes and a fist bump as the group unanimously decided to appoint Police Chief Tim Hoyt as acting city manager for a six-month trial run when City Manager Kirk McDonald retires June 1. Although the New Hope City Council did not formally vote on the matter during the March 7 work session, the city released a statement March 10 stating that the council “has recommended” that Hoyt serve as acting city manager.
Members of the council also decided not to hire a search firm after hearing presentations from two companies, indicating they would consider creating a job posting for the permanent role of city manager and evaluate Hoyt after the trial period. If they decide to move in a different direction for the job, Hoyt would continue on as the city’s police chief.
The consensus emerged during a more than four-hour meeting following interviews with Hoyt and Director of Community Development Jeff Sargent, who had both submitted letters of interest. Representatives of Baker Tilly and Mercer Group – including one who found himself locked outside City Hall in the cold for about an hour – made the case for hiring their firms, but the council opted not to pursue the offers. Baker Tilly had suggested a four-month search for a cost of $24,500 while Mercer Group had proposed a five-month search at a cost of between $17,500 and $21,500.
Mayor Kathi Hemken led off the debate by continuing to advocate for hiring an existing city employee for the position.
“If we hire from within, we already know what the culture is and they know what the culture is,” she said. “We know who they are.”
Councilmember Jonathan London initially argued against hiring from within.
“I don’t want someone that is going to learn on the job,” he said.
He particularly objected to Sargent’s candidacy due to disagreements he has had over enforcement of alleged property ordinance violations, but Councilmember Andy Hoffe said such concerns should be addressed with the city manager or the rest of the City Council instead.
“Bring it to us,” Hoffe said.
When Hemken alluded to other mayors she has spoken with who haven’t always been unhappy with city leaders hired through the use of search firms, London said, “It flies in the face to see, oh, you can’t hire someone externally because they’re not going to know the culture. That’s BS. Everyone comes from an external position.”
Hemken said Hoyt and Sargent do know the city culture.
“I think both of the ones who applied were good,” Hemken said.
Council Member Michael Isenberg joked, “Jeff Sargent could have walked on water tonight, and Councilmember London still would have said, ‘Big deal, it’s been done before.’”
Elder had originally been a proponent of finding a city manager outside the city, but he indicated he had changed this thinking after conversations with officials in other cities who said someone from outside may not be as invested in the city.
“A lot of times people use jobs like this as a stepping stone,” Elder said.
London sought to convince Elder to support a search firm nonetheless.
“You’re so afraid that someone might actually come in here with better ideas,” London said.
“I’m not afraid,” Elder responded. “Please don’t tell me what my fears are.”
Pressed by London on what worried him about using a search firm, Elder said, “Very simply, it is the going through the entire process and ending up with somebody who does not want to be in that spot.”
Isenberg added that he would rather err on the side of hiring internally with a probationary period because the council could more easily make a change if the decision ended up being a mistake.
When Hemken reiterated the two internal applicants fit the city’s culture, London said, “I want you to explain to the rest of the city in the Sun Post what (is) so unique about the culture that we don’t think anyone else could fit in here.”
Hemken said, “What we’re saying is we have two people that we know fit in versus a bunch of people that we don’t know.”
Elder added, “I will tell you, having worked here under a previous administration, there is something really good about this place. Dealing with the employees, as I was one of them, and dealing with them as a council member, there is a difference.”
London replied, “I think some of this is self-serving bias. You’re not putting yourself in the shoes of other employees at other cities. You think that they are all just, like, saying, ‘This place sucks’ where they’re at?”
Isenberg said, “I’m not afraid of external candidates applying. I’ll be on record as saying that.”
Isenberg added that, despite the disagreements, he believes all council members care deeply about New Hope and understand the magnitude of the decision.
Isenberg suggested that both Sargent and Hoyt sit with McDonald to learn the role of city manager before McDonald’s retirement. Elder said he liked the idea but noted that Sargent and Hoyt both have busy, full-time jobs already.
Hemken said McDonald has already spent numerous hours training Sargent, but she noted that Hoyt has a similar personality to McDonald. Hoyt used humor during his interview and spoke about its usefulness in diffusing tension. Hemken then proposed having Hoyt train with McDonald to be the acting city manager.
“The chief is so good about keeping us informed on what’s going on and what we need, and he’s just very, very open,” Hemken said. “The chief has got the right personality. He’s outgoing, he understands diversity, he understands keeping staff happy.”
After Elder and Isenberg concurred with the idea, Hemken asked London for his view.
“I don’t have a problem other than lack of experience – and I agree with you; you can train anyone to do anything given enough time,” London said. “If we’re forced to make a decision between the two, I support the chief.”
While a few council members had stood up and begun pacing like jurors in a dramatic courtroom film scene during the deliberations, they joined ranks in praising Hoyt’s skills with the public safety budget, building consensus and engaging the community.
“That’s huge,” said Elder, pointing to Isenberg as the latter spoke about Hoyt’s track record in speaking with community members.
Hemken concluded of Hoyt, “After six months, we’ll evaluate whether or not we think he’s learned enough to be the city manager or not.”
Isenberg suggested that the council use an upcoming work session to develop metrics by which to evaluate Hoyt’s performance in the job, which brought consensus.
“Jonathan just agreed with me, for crying out loud,” Isenberg said jokingly. “That means that there is some benefit to doing this side-by-side.”
London quipped in response, “I don’t want to smile too hard.”
As Isenberg and London bumped fists as the meeting adjourned, Isenberg declared of the eventual decision, “Good job.”
Hoyt became the police chief in October 2020 after 14 years working as an officer and sergeant for the New Hope Police Department.
Hoyt said in a city statement announcing his upcoming role, “I look forward to continuing to work with the incredible staff that supports the City of New Hope and continuing to serve the community and build relationships in this new capacity.”
