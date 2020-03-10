The 2020 Cross Country Skiing World Cup, which will take place on the Minneapolis-Golden Valley border March 17 at Theodore Wirth Park, is the first time in 20 years that the event will be on U.S. soil (err, snow).
The last time the world’s top Nordic ski athletes gathered to battle for the top trophy was in 2001 in Salt Lake City, Utah. At that time, a winter sports park was being built to host the 2002 Winter Olympics, and Loppet Foundation spokesperson Heidi Ledermann said the World Cup was a perfect way to break in the new grounds.
Before that, ski buffs might recall when Biwabik, Minnesota, played host to the cup in 1985. Suffice to say, the U.S. officials are excited to coax the event out of its stronghold in the European mountains. This time, the cup will be hosted at the 45th parallel, a latitudinal line 45 degrees north of the Earth’s equator and commonly referred to as the halfway point to the North Pole.
The Loppet Foundation has hosted several large-scale events at Theodore Wirth, but this one is unique. The annual City of Lakes Loppet Festival routinely draws around 10,000 competitors in several races, from skijoring (skiing with a dog) to fat tire bike racing. This event will draw 150 competitors who will compete in one of two events: a mens 1.7K and a womens 1.4K sprint. However, those 150 skiers are expected to draw the attention of about 20,000 spectators.
Getting the event to Theodore Wirth wasn’t easy, but Ledermann said Minnesota was on the minds of International Ski Federation officials since 2018, when Minnesotan Jessie Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall took home Olympic Gold in Pyeongchang. Heidi said Diggins went from dropping hints to full-on lobbying the Minnesota Legislature to get the World Cup in her home state.
“Jessie said, ‘I’ve raced around the world and have never raced in a World Cup in my home state, or even my home country,’” Ledermann said.
S[no]w worries
It’s been several years since the Loppet Foundation made a bid for the event. Since then, sponsorships have been secured, accommodations have been planned, crowd logistics have been configured and the festival and race day is just around the corner.
You won’t find the Lederman and the Foundation too anxious about the weather, which she said is a “testament to the people who have made snow all season long.”
“We have these massive snowmaking machines and they’ve been working since November to make sure we have enough snow on the ground for this,” she said.
Right now, a 4-foot base of snow covers the entire course, with additional snow stores to move onto the trail if the event of warm weather.
Ledermann said, in the worst-case scenario, it won’t be an issue of snow quantity, but snow quality. Even then, snow can be preserved a tad longer by applying a layer on top that will make gliding across it on skis more ideal.
Ledermann said hometown heroes like Diggins and Boston skier Julia Kern are known for thriving in some really “tough conditions.”
“We want to see them on that podium, so we’re optimistic that no matter what we give them, they’re gonna make a good show of it,” she said.
What to see
The racing will be 2:15-3:15 p.m. and 4:45-6:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. If attendees want to see a specific skier, Ledermann recommends arriving for the earlier qualifier block, as every skier will race solo against the clock to advance to the quarterfinal to final races later in the evening. Those races will also be a fun watch, with athletes moving intensively, jockeying for position and lunging at the finish line. Another recommendation: glitter up and bring a cowbell.
“That’s kind of Jessie’s [Diggins] statement, that she’s instilled in Minnesota skiers and the whole world,” Ledermann said. “You make skiing fun, you put glitter on your face. It helps you realize why you’re out there.”
Leading up to race day, Theodore Wirth will be filled with live music, food, festival racing and ski-related entertainment at the Fastenal Parallel 45. Acts like Chastity Brown, Brother Ali, the Okee Dokee Brothers and the Bad Bad Hats are slated to perform. Participants will be invited to ski on the official racing course. There will be a parade, local skijoring, fat tire and ski sprint races for youth and adults, symposiums, and more. Unlike the World Cup, which is a ticketed event, all festival events are free to attend.
Access event updates, register for races and purchase World Cup tickets at mnworldcup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.