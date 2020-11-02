Antonio Vasquez was asked by his adaptive basketball coach to attend a ceremony in which Courage Kenny would receive $40,000 from the Hartford and Move United. The donation funded the purchase of a large trailer, which would be helpful when towing the team’s adaptive equipment to tournaments across state lines.
What Vasquez didn’t know was that the main event was a surprise just for him: a custom athletic wheelchair, fitted to his size and painted his favorite color, a fiery red.
When his coach, Ryan Trench, dropped the news from the podium of the outdoor ceremony, and the new chair was pushed into view, Vasquez’s eyes widened and he put a hand to his chest in surprise. Surely, under his Air Jordan mask, there was a corresponding show of emotion.
Vasquez has spina bifida, a spinal condition that affects mobility. Getting a chair of his own had not been a realistic goal, as adaptive athletes typically pay much more than nonadaptive athletes just to compete. Courage Kenny reported on average, the cost of participating in a sport is seven times higher for an adaptive athlete. To counter costs, Courage Kenny’s program had allowed Vasquez to rent one of their chairs, and he had quickly worked his way up to the Junior Rolling Gophers varsity team.
Vasquez’s mother, Lilliana, said it was difficult to keep the secret from her son for three months.
“I’d like to thank you, although those two words are not enough to describe the feeling, the gratitude, the emotions,” she said at the ceremony. “We’ve been through a lot, but there are many that can identify with our situation.”
Spokesperson Noelle Anderson said that Lilliana is “always going the distance” to keep her son engaged in the program.
“This sports wheelchair opens up doors for him to continue playing sports as he grows, compete at a higher level and the flexibility of not borrowing a chair, but owning one so recreation can become a part of Antonio’s day-to-day life,” said Anderson.
A challenging game
It wasn’t long after the ceremony that Vasquez found himself in the chair at the Courage Kenny basketball court. He explained that athletic chairs were designed to handle bursts of speed and quick turns, with a low-profile backrest for mobility when shooting a basket and angled wheels to prevent broken fingers when two chairs collide during a game. Apparently, that happens a lot.
Noah Heintz, a friend and teammate, said adaptive basketball is similar to non-adaptive: players fight their way into an ideal pocket and take their shot. To get there, a player has to get his chair there.
“We play two different styles,” said Heintz. “I’m more of a three-pointer. He’s [Vasquez] more in the lanes, more of a two-pointer.”
With a collision comes the possibility of falling out of your chair. It happened to Heintz last year. His mom, Beth, said referees didn’t stop play because he wasn’t under the basket, and as a spectator, she couldn’t enter the court to help, either. It was up to Heintz and a helpful teammate (who happened to be Vasquez) to get him back in the chair and back into play.
Heintz said it was his first season and he was worried at the idea of falling over, but once it happened he was fine.
“When he fell out at the tournament he was like, ‘That was great!’” said Beth.
Positive play
The team began weekly practice in September and will continue to do so until the spring. Tournaments are an uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteer coach AJ Dordel said the social benefits of sports would continue to occur whether or not the team was in an outstate tournament or in the Golden Valley gym.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s practice or game, they just love to be there to learn and compete, but more than that, to be a part of the team,” he said. “They make friends with each other and stay in touch outside of practice. It’s really fun to watch them have fun.”
Beth Heintz said the adaptive team is very welcoming and accepting of mistakes.
“We just want to learn,” said Noah Heintz.
The team is also not too worried about the score.
“I don’t play to count wins and losses, I play to have fun,” said Vasquez.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t an expectation for effort. Two-time Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann attended the ceremony to congratulate Vasquez, and joked that his wheelchair was a “little too shiny.”
Vasquez laughed. “It looks good, but it’s not for show,” he explained later. “You got to make it dirty, and to do that you gotta play hard.”
