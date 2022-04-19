Residents displaced by a large apartment building fire in New Hope earlier this month are gaining assistance from Hennepin County and the American Red Cross.
An April 3 fire on the 5600 block of Boone Avenue North prompted the evacuation of more than 200 people and hospitalized one person. While many have returned to the apartment complex after the three-alarm fire, 20 units are still not habitable, according to West Metro Fire-Rescue District Fire Chief Sarah Larson. Six of the units sustained damage from the fire itself while the other 14 are considered uninhabitable due to damage to a first-floor exit corridor.
“It will be one to two weeks before the corridor is repaired and 14 of the units on the first floor can be occupied,” Larson said in an email. “It will be at least six months before the six units damaged by fire will be habitable.”
Larson did not know the status of the individual who had been hospitalized.
During the fire, two residents had rescued the occupant of the unit the fire originated in, Larson said.
“The cause of the fire was grease on the stove igniting,” Larson said. “While heating some water to make tea the stovetop caught fire. The fire spread fast due to the patio door being left open.”
When personnel from the West Metro Fire-Rescue District arrived on the scene, fire and smoke showed from the first floor and quickly spread to balconies on the second and third floors, according to a statement from the district.
Fire departments from Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Brooklyn Center, St Louis Park, Golden Valley, Rogers, Maple Grove, Osseo and Minnetonka also responded.
The county is working with the Red Cross behind the scenes to assist displaced residents, Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde told the New Hope City Council April 11. The Red Cross is identifying immediate and future needs of displaced residents and helping them find housing.
“Make no doubt about it – we are very aware that people, a number of people, were homeless and lost all their belongings,” Lunde said.
Anyone affected whose needs have not been met may call him at 763-242-1555, he said.
Other county work
More broadly, he noted the county received about $247 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds, about 38% of which the county plans to allocate for housing, rental assistance, preventing foreclosures and assisting homeless individuals. The county plans to also use the funding for health care, infrastructure like broadband internet, access to transportation and public defenders, who Lunde said became overwhelmed with cases during the pandemic.
He noted the county is separately seeking to fund violence prevention efforts and victim support.
Lunde also touched on the county’s roll-out of embedded social workers who partner with police to respond to situations at, for example, group homes or situations in which someone with mental health issues has not taken medication.
“They really need someone who’s there to understand the situation,” Lunde said.
A county pilot project is set to begin in Brooklyn Park later this year. A social worker would either ride in the same car as a police officer or respond alone, depending on the situation. A social worker could respond to a complaint about trespassing involving a homeless individual, for example, Lunde said.
“I think that frees up police to do the job that we really depend on them to do and take some of that load off,” he said.
Councilmember John Elder, who serves as captain in the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and has worked as a public information officer for the Minneapolis Police Department, said he believes funding mental health responders is imperative.
“I think it’s brilliant, and I know New Hope has embraced that along with Crystal and Robbinsdale,” Elder said.
He inquired whether the county would send law enforcement to a scene first to ensure it is safe for the mental health responders. Lunde replied that a social worker potentially could respond alone if the person is known to them and the worker is aware of the situation.
However, Lunde said, “When in doubt, (police) take the higher level (of response).”
He predicted public safety will become a challenge again this summer and encouraged people to get to know their neighbors and undertake a role in keeping their neighborhoods safe.
“It’s my hope to work with anybody and everybody to make sure that we are doing what we can,” Lunde said.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (DFL-Minneapolis) also addressed the council briefly but focused on President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year. She noted her office secured $17 million for community projects in the Fifth Congressional District during the last budget cycle and would seek funding for 15 community projects in the next fiscal year. She invited New Hope officials to suggest a project to be earmarked, though city officials did not name any proposals during the meeting.
