The business, which had operated since 1977, closed its doors May 18, the day franchise owner Kevin Tiffany sold the business. Tiffany, who has been the franchise owner since 1980, said no official announcement has been made about what business will replace Country Kitchen.
A sign on the door announced the closure of the restaurant, at 7849 42nd Ave. N. in New Hope. Tiffany said on the sign that after four decades and seven presidents, “I have decided it is time to step back and take a BREATH.”
In an email to the Sun Post about the closure, Tiffany said, “I would have liked to do a Minnesota good-bye, but that does not always work in business.”
The site has an attractive location, with a mix of residential and business uses on a high-traffic road, he noted.
“They always say you will know when it is time to sell and it is true,” Tiffany wrote.
He enjoyed the job, but it required many hours, he said.
“Change is good and this opportunity presented itself,” Tiffany wrote. “New Hope has been good to me and very supportive over the years.”
He said he faced two main challenges when selling Country Kitchen. One had been the regular guests, whether they visited every day or once a week.
“My decision affected them,” Tiffany wrote. “To that I am sorry.”
He also considered the impact on employees, with some working at the restaurant for as long as 14 years.
“That was difficult as well and (I) am pleased to say they seem to be landing new opportunities,” he said.
He added that his employees have included his three sons, his niece, his daughter-in-law and his granddaughter as well as the children and grandchildren of previous employees.
A county property record list the owner of the building as MDG 5 LLC, based in Prior Lake.
Longtime customer Kendall Johnson grew up in New Hope in the 1970s and later raised a family in Crystal. He said Country Kitchen was a first job for many of his classmates and his sister. He’s seen the restaurant go through changes each decade, but said it’s never lost it’s familiar charm.
“I felt it was an old-fashioned family restaurant,” said Johnson. “It was just a pleasant place to eat.”
Johnson said he would miss the happy bustle of servers and patrons on an early Sunday afternoon.
He, too, lamented that he and others for whom the restaurant had been a staple weren’t able to visit it one last time.
