Rent can be a huge chunk of someone’s paycheck. Whether the breadwinner loses their job, rent goes up, medical bills soar, benefits disappear or otherwise, tenants can fall behind on payments.
The typical landlord’s response is to ask for money a few more times and then file for eviction, leaving the tenant floundering in a sea of unfamiliar paperwork and anxiety-filled nights trying to research the next thing to do.
In most cities in Minnesota, landlords do not need to give a specific, advanced warning before filing for eviction based on nonpayment. Per Minnesota’s statute 504b.291 Subd. 1(a), “an eviction action is equivalent to a demand for the rent.”
A tenant a few weeks behind on rent might get a piece of paper taped to their door notifying them about an eviction hearing for the following week. Often they have seven days to come up with rent money or at least try to tug on their landlord’s heartstrings for a payment plan. Meanwhile the public eviction case will make it almost impossible for the tenant to find a new place to live.
Just before the March 21 Golden Valley City Council meeting, Cathy Waldhauser of the Golden Valley Affordable Housing Coalition, a group of volunteers who work with HomeLine to ensure people who are being evicted receive information on area services and advocate for the rights of tenants, urged the city to consider updating its ordinance.
Waldhauser suggested the city require landlords to give a 30-day notice before filing for eviction based on nonpayment of rent. The 30 days would grant tenants time to apply for public benefits, ask for legal assistance and hopefully find a way to stay housed. The notice would also be required to highlight where to go for help.
According to Ruth Paradise of the Golden Valley Affordable Housing Coalition, as of March 23 there have been 94 evictions in Golden Valley since July of 2021 and 22 evictions this year.
This ordinance wouldn’t be the first of its kind. St. Louis Park requires a seven-day notice with explicit descriptions of how much is owed, where to pay, where to go for financial assistance and a clear warning that the landlord can bring an eviction action for nonpayment within seven days.
Minneapolis has a similar ordinance mandating tenants be given 14 days. Brooklyn Center requires landlords to give a 30-day notice to tenants of affordable housing units before filing for nonpayment.
New Law
Help may also come from St. Paul. There is a bill going through Minnesota Legislature to modify state housing law that would revise chapter 504b, where all the housing laws are listed. To read the bill in its entirety, go to bit.ly/3TVWGqj.
Revisions under consideration include making it illegal for landlords to require animals to be declawed. It would require landlords to provide a 24-hour notice before entering a rental unit and prohibits non-emergency landlord entry from the hours of 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Current law asks the landlord to provide a “reasonable notice,” which many legislators find too vague. There would be a new portion of text requiring landlords to offer move-in and move-out inspections with the tenant present. It also would prohibit discrimination based on participation in or requirements of a public assistance program.
The portion of the bill the Golden Valley Housing Coalition members are most excited about is the requirement for the landlord to issue a 14-day notice before filing for eviction on the basis of nonpayment. The note must be delivered personally or delivered by first-class mail to the tenant. It would be required to contain the amount owed, a record of this amount and where to send payment.
The note will also be required to contain the following statements: “You have the right to seek legal help. If you can’t afford a lawyer, free legal help may be available. Contact Legal Aid or visit www.LawHelpMN.org to know your rights and find your local Legal Aid office. To apply for financial help, contact your local county or Tribal social services office, apply online at MNBenefits.mn.gov or call the United Way toll-free information line by dialing 2-1-1 or 800‑543-7709,” and “Your landlord can file an eviction case if you do not pay the total amount due or move out within 14 days from the date of this notice.”
If the tenant pays or vacates, the landlord would not be able to evict based on non-payment.
Will it become law? It depends.
The House’s H.F. No. 917 bill was introduced on Jan. 16. by Rep. Esther Agbaje (DFL-Minneapolis) of District 59B and Rep. Michael Howard (DFL-Richfield) from District 51A. On Jan. 30, Rep. Mohamud Noor (DFL-Minneapolis) was added as an author.
On Feb. 6, Sen. Clare Oumou Verbeten (DFL-St. Paul) of District 66, Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester) of District 25, Zaynab Mohamed (DFL-Minneapolis) of District 63 and Susan Pha (DFL-Brooklyn Park) of District 38 introduced H.F. No. 917’s companion bill, S.F. No. 1298.
“HF917 was heard by the Judiciary Finance and Civil Law on March 23,” Legislative Reference Librarian David Schimidtke told the Sun Post on March 28. “The Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee Report has not yet been reported back to the House Floor. SF1298 was given a second reading (March 27). A bill typically receives its second reading after it has been heard in committee and has been recommended to pass. It is then ready to be placed on one of the calendars or agendas in each house.”
A full explanation of state legislative procedure can be found here: www.leg.mn.gov/leg/howbill.
Other attempts to address the issue
While some people are working to change laws, others work within the current system to provide aid. Programs like Legal Aid and HomeLine work to ensure housing rights are protected. Shelters may offer temporary housing. There are food shelves like PRISM and NEAR which can help relieve some of the stress on a person’s budget.
But navigating all the organizations, making appointments and getting to locations can be exhausting. In Hennepin County’s March “Heading Home” newsletter, a new shelter hotline was announced. As of Jan. 3, people facing a housing emergency in Hennepin County may call 612-204-8200 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to reach someone from Catholic Charities Twin Cities. Interpretation is available for non-English speakers. Callers outside of business hours will be directed to the 24-hour United Way 211 helpline. United Way’s helpline can direct people to a variety of resources, but the shelter hotline specializes in housing-related problems.
The goal is to avoid homelessness and having an eviction on record. According to a 2018 study by Wilder on homelessness, nearly a third of people surveyed had been turned away from a shelter due to lack of space within the last three months.
“More than half of respondents (56%) said they have had difficulty renting an apartment or getting housing because there was no housing they could afford. The most common reasons that adults reported leaving their last housing were: eviction or not having their lease renewed (39%) and being unable to afford rent or house payments (38%),” according to the Wilder Foundation.
A Jan. 26 press release from the Minnesota Department of Health said “people who experience homeless face earlier and greater risk of death.” Minnesota’s Homeless Management Information System found over 7,900 people were experiencing homelessness in an annual Point-in-Time count in January of 2022. About half were in emergency shelter, a fifth in transitional housing and the rest had no shelter. That 7,900 number does not account for the number of people who are facing eviction or at risk of losing their housing.
