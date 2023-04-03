MN_Capitol.JPG

Capitol building stands in St. Paul.

Rent can be a huge chunk of someone’s paycheck. Whether the breadwinner loses their job, rent goes up, medical bills soar, benefits disappear or otherwise, tenants can fall behind on payments.

The typical landlord’s response is to ask for money a few more times and then file for eviction, leaving the tenant floundering in a sea of unfamiliar paperwork and anxiety-filled nights trying to research the next thing to do.

