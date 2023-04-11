Closures expected at the Plymouth and New Hope border, one month at a time

Construction of the Highway 169 and County Road 9 bridge and interchange began on April 10, and will continue in various stages until the fall of 2023, according to the City of New Hope. The project will include a complete replacement of the bridge and interchange at the intersection, which serves as a border for the cities of New Hope and Plymouth. Work will be conducted by MnDOT.

