Closures expected at the Plymouth and New Hope border, one month at a time
Construction of the Highway 169 and County Road 9 bridge and interchange began on April 10, and will continue in various stages until the fall of 2023, according to the City of New Hope. The project will include a complete replacement of the bridge and interchange at the intersection, which serves as a border for the cities of New Hope and Plymouth. Work will be conducted by MnDOT.
According to the city, the project will include improvements to the intersection. That means “additional turn lanes and ramp lanes, adding two new signal systems, replacing existing signals at Nathan Lane and Gettysburg Avenue, (and) adding a new bike and pedestrian trail on both sides of the new bridge.”
Road closures are expected.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation website, “The intersections at Nathan and Lancaster Lane and Gettysburg Avenue will each close for about a month, but not at the same time.”
MnDOT reported that its goals of the project include “Replac(ing) the old bridge with a new, wider bridge; Rebuilding the interchange from a full diamond into a folded diamond layout; Adding additional turn lanes and ramp lanes for drivers; Adding new signal systems; Replacing existing signals at Nathan Lane and Gettysburg Avenue; Adding new pedestrian and bike trails on both sides of Rockford Road for better and safer connection for Plymouth and New Hope pedestrians and bicyclists”
According to the City of New Hope, detours will be available at each stage of the project. These will include Winnetka Avenue, Bass Lake Road, and Northwest Boulevard. In addition, it reports that all nearby businesses will remain accessible through the construction process.
The northbound detour from Highway 169 will run from westbound I-394, to northbound I-494, and then to eastbound I-694 and I-94.
The southbound Highway 169 detour will run from westbound I-694 and I-94, to southbound I-494, and then to westbound I-394.
MnDOT reports that “all traffic impacts are tentative and weather dependent.”
Construction begins with a closure going into effect one day after the date of this publication, though it is not expected to last long.
According to the City of New Hope, “There will be a full closure of Highway 169 in both directions between I-394 and I-94/I-694 starting at 10 p.m. Friday, April 14, through 5 a.m. Monday, April 17. Crews will use the weekend closure to remove the old bridge and begin building a new one.”
Project information and updates, as well as traffic effects, are available at dot.state.mn.us. Questions can be directed to MnDOT Communications and Engagement at 612-246-5624.
