A new mixed-use building could be on the horizon in Golden Valley: At its Aug. 4 meeting, the Golden Valley City Council extended cautious support to a developer seeking to build a six-story building at 9010 Olson Memorial Highway. The project, proposed at the location of the golfing facility Chip and Putt, includes a mix of office, retail and affordable housing in its early specifications. The project has been tentatively named Golden Gardens by developer Quad Park Gardens.
At the meeting, the City Council passed a resolution authorizing a grant application for $1 million for the project at the developer’s request. Councilmember Maurice Harris asked city staff for more information on the project before offering his vote.
“It seems like a really cool and innovative way of trying to develop more affordable housing, as well as redeveloping a part of town that needs a little help,” he said.
Jason Zimmerman, the city planning manager, agreed that project in its current form “fit nicely with our new mixed-use district,” but warned the council that the project was in its infancy, and the resolution of support was brought to the council because funding deadlines were drawing near.
Physical Development Director Marc Nevinski said the resolution did not “commit anyone to this project.”
A summary of the project noted that there were “a number of details to be resolved” between the developer and the city. The developer is also seeking tax-increment financing from the city and pursuing funding from multiple other agencies.
Affordability of units
Early plans meet city requirements for 68 units of affordable housing. Half of the affordable units would be available to those who earn the 60% of area median income, and the other half of the units to those who make 80% of area median income. According to the Metropolitan Council, that equates to $1,124 and $1,499 for a one-bedroom apartment (utilities included), respectively.
Mayor Shep Harris noted that even though those were considered affordable by the state, the prices “sounded steep.” He wondered whether the developer could be swayed to include units that were more affordable.
Mayor Harris also noted the need for more parking in the area, which he believes was inadequate for residents of the nearby Hello Apartments.
Timing and experience
Zimmerman said if the issues were resolved and funding was secured, construction could begin later this year or in the spring. Nevinski added that affordable housing projects “often take years to pull together.”
Mayor Harris and Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg said they were happy that city staff was communicating a timeline requirement in the resolution. If awarded the grant, the resolution gives the developer three years to complete the project.
“I know residents have been concerned about the completion of some projects,” Sanberg said.
Mayor Harris commented on the low construction activity at the site of future apartment building The Xenia, which has no required completion deadline. The project was approved for construction in 2013 and has been under construction for more than two years.
Nevinski said the Golden Gardens project appeared to be a “new venture” for the developer, and plans were “visionary, and includes a lot of the things we’re interested in.” He said the developer had already found several minority-owned businesses interested in utilizing the space.
