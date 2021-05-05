Legislation to address a Minnesota Supreme Court case limiting prosecutions for sexual assault has advanced.
The court ruling had found that a state law on mental incapacitation relating to criminal sexual conduct does not apply to individuals who are voluntarily inebriated.
The bill would change the definition of mentally incapacitated “to remove a roadblock to prosecuting cases where the victim was intoxicated,” according to supporters.
The change became a part of the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Omnibus budget bill that compiles numerous topics into one major bill.
After the Senate approved the omnibus bill, Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) said in a statement, “This bill provides measured but not fully sufficient funding increases for our courts and agencies and addresses a language deficiency in state law revealed by the recent State vs. Khalil Supreme Court case. This and the inclusion of the other statutory reforms recommended by the Criminal Sexual Conduct Working Group is a major advance that will help victims of sexual assault get the justice they deserve. I am also pleased that we were able to add substantial pieces on the floor of the Senate, including lifting the statute of limitations for criminal charges of criminal sexual conduct offenses.”
Under the bill, criminal charges could be brought anytime after the commission of an offense for first- through fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct offenses, according to a state legislative recap. The statute of limitations generally has prevented criminal prosecutions for cases that are either more than three years old or more than nine years old, depending on the circumstances.
The major Senate bill includes most of the language from a House bill with recommendations from a criminal sexual conduct statutory reform working group, according to Latz’s statement.
In the House of Representatives, a major bill that includes public safety and criminal justice changes also won approval. Like the Senate bill, the legislation would remove the “voluntary intoxication” loophole, according to supporters. The bill’s provisions also address sexual extortion and include measures designed to protect children, according to a description. Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) said the bill takes strong steps to improve a justice system that “fails too many victims of sexual assault.”
A conference committee is poised to negotiate changes in the two bills that could clear both chambers of the Legislature and become law if signed by Gov. Tim Walz.
As the ranking DFL-lead of a Senate judiciary and public safety committee, Latz will contribute to the conference committee’s work. Differences among members about how the Legislature should address policing issues could impact the outcome of the omnibus bills, with DFLers seeking more far-reaching changes than Republicans on issues that Latz said would address inequities in the state’s criminal justice system.
The provisions of the major bills related to criminal sexual conduct have bipartisan support, with members of both parties calling the changes a top priority they want to approve before the legislative session ends. The deadline for the Legislature to adjourn is Monday, May 17.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.