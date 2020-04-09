The officials leading the 2020 U.S. Census have announced a series of delays due to the spread of the coronavirus, proving that not even a 230-year-old institution is immune to the COVID-19 pandemic’s spiraling effects.
The census has never halted for a widespread illness, but it’s also never been scheduled in the middle of one. The first census was conducted in 1790, three years before yellow fever killed thousands in New England. Scarlet fever reached its zenith in 1858; Cholera in 1832, 1849, and 1854; Typhoid fever between 1906 and 1907. The most aggressive and widespread mass illness in recent history, the Spanish Flu, was first identified in 1918.
The census is a constitutionally-required, decennial survey that counts the number of people living in the country. As of April 4, the U.S. Census Bureau reported a 44.5% completion rate of known households. As the census.gov website touts: “It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail—all without having to meet a census taker.”
Of course, not everyone will complete the census independently. Typically, field workers are tasked with going door-to-door and manually collecting census data from these late respondents.
These operations are currently stalled, initially through April 1, and again through April 15. Plans for census takers to begin visiting homes in mid-March have been pushed to an uncertain date, and won’t begin until the go-ahead is given by state officials.
As a result, the deadline to complete the census has been extended from its original date, July 31, to Aug. 14.
“We’re adapting or delaying some of our operations to protect the health and safety of our staff and the public and make sure we get the same population counted another way,” reported the bureau.
Outreach completed in time
Census takers are now preparing to enter a field that other census-related organizations have been working since early this year to ensure an accurate census count. The members of these organizations, called Complete Count Committees, scrambled to finish a series of scheduled speaking engagements to historically undercounted groups as news of COVID-19’s spread began to swell.
New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken is a member of her local committee and managed to pitch the benefits of completing the survey at several senior centers and the Crystal Learning Center, the majority of whose students fall into undercounted groups like ethnic minorities, low-income households and those for whom English is a second language or not spoken at all. The local school district was also on the committee’s docket, especially for students whose parents fell into those categories, but was scrapped upon learning Robbinsdale Schools already had a notification campaign in place.
At the senior centers, Hemken fielded questions about updates to the census and how to take it offline. At the learning center, questions centered on the safety of the census, especially in regard to citizenship status, how to decipher a scam, and reporting a different occupancy number than what is agreed upon in a lease.
“Some of these things may seem obvious to you and I, but if you come from a different country or don’t speak the language, it’s harder,” she said.
Hemken said she hoped that the students trusted her answers.
“A lot of them come from places where you don’t necessarily trust your government,” Hemken said, aware of her role as mayor. Yet, she felt that the classes she presented to were “receptive” because she is a frequent visitor at the school.
The committee had to cancel much of its outreach, which was planned through April 1. Hemken lamented that she was unable to visit the last senior care facility on her list due to the pandemic.
Now that the work is finished, the members of Complete Count Committees in the county and across the state will hold a figurative breath in hopes their activism is effective. For Minnesota, an inaccurate count means less support money from the federal government, uninformed planning for roads, schools, senior centers and hospitals, and possibly the loss of a congressional seat in Washington.
“For every one we don’t count, the state loses $28,000,” Hemken said, citing a statistic found by the GW Institute of Public Policy and often-circulated by the state. “Now we have to sit and wait and see what happens.”
According to the bureau, responding independently “will minimize the need for a census taker to follow up and visit your home later this year.” Despite delays and extensions, one thing is certain: the census isn’t going anywhere, and the only way to avoid navigating a 6-foot distance between yourself and from a census taker at the front door is to complete it now.
SIDEBAR
Track the census
The U.S. Census Bureau updates a daily map that tracks the number of completed censuses by state, county and city.
As of April 4, the census had been completed by:
• 58.1% of households in Hennepin County
• 53.9% of households in Minnesota (the highest response rate in the nation, trailed by Wisconsin at 51.8%)
• 44.5% of households in the nation
View the map at 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.
