Can Do Canines will host an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at its Can Do Canines campus, 9440 Science Center Drive in New Hope.
Potential clients, volunteers or anyone who might be interested in supporting the organization may attend to learn how an assistance dog helps a person with a disability.
Through a self-guided tour, attendees will be able to watch a trainer working with an assistance dog, hear from a volunteer puppy raiser, talk with volunteer staff members, pose questions to client services coordinators about the application process and meet graduate teams from each of the five types of areas Can Do Canines trains dogs: hearing, mobility, seizure, diabetes and childhood autism.
The assistance dog demonstrations will be at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and the puppy raiser will speak at 6:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
Registration in advance is not required, though the organization will seek contact information for attendees at the door.
The organization is currently seeking more foster volunteers to help care for a dog that is destined to be an assistance dog for a person with a disability.
Fosters who offer “Great Start Homes” take in a 10-week-old puppy for two or three months. Those in the puppy raiser role may have a future assistance dog for 18-24 months. Additional long-term and short-term options are available, and puppy sitters may host a dog for as little as a couple of days.
Can Do Canines staff members work with foster volunteers to ensure the foster dog is a good match based on the volunteer’s location and availability and the dog’s age and gender.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.