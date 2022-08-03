Can Do Canines plans open house Aug. 4 in New Hope - 1

Can Do Canines trains assistance animals for people with a variety of disabilities, including diabetes. (Submitted photo)

Can Do Canines will host an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at its Can Do Canines campus, 9440 Science Center Drive in New Hope.

Potential clients, volunteers or anyone who might be interested in supporting the organization may attend to learn how an assistance dog helps a person with a disability.

