Can Do Canines holds special baby shower

Dog parents Dell and Eiken celebrated the upcoming arrival of their puppies

New Hope nonprofit Can Do Canines held a very special baby shower for a first-time expecting mother on March 22. However, this mom-to-be isn’t hoping for a healthy baby with 10 fingers and 10 toes. Instead, Mama Dell is hoping for her offspring to each have four furry paws and a wagging tail.

