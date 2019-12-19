When chef and restaurateur Ernie Mejia moved to Minnesota, he didn’t pack a coat.
He joked that it’s been such a busy few months getting Arizona Taco Co. set up in the mall at 36th Avenue and Highway 169 in New Hope, that he hasn’t found time to get his license plates switched, either. Soon enough, though, the blazing desert sunset affixed to his vehicle’s bumper will be swapped for a meandering treeline surrounded by frosty blue; after that, his move to the Midwest might officially feel complete.
Mejia said he shuttered his Arizona and California locations of the Arizona Taco Company and moved across the country for his brother, a Plymouth resident.
“Every time he came home for Christmas he would say, ‘bro, I need you to come out here.’ He loves Mexican food and it’s hard for him to get the authentic stuff that he wanted,” Mejia said.
Eventually, it felt like every Minnesotan he met was nudging him north.
“In Arizona, we get a lot of snowbirds from Minnesota and they were like, ‘you’d do so well out there,’” he said.
Finally, Mejia flew out to see what the state had to offer, and wasn’t let down.
“It was gorgeous, my brother took me all over the Twin Cities, and I really fell in love with this place,” he said, and then tossed in the punchline. “But he got me because it was in the summertime.”
Once his wife was able to secure a job transfer, the two had a difficult time finding reasons to stay in the Southwest. The Mejias packed two restaurants worth of gear and drove 1,652 miles to New Hope to make some great tacos.
A spin on Old World flavors
The menu is informed by small “competitions” his grandparents had when he was younger. One hailed from Cuba and the other from Mexico, and as a result, family dinners were a delicious culture clash.
His grandparents’ cooking gave him inspiration, and his education at two southwestern culinary schools gave him a penchant for experimentation. Take his carnitas recipe for example. Mejia’s take on the traditional slow-cooked pork includes tucking the meat inside banana leaves and steaming it in the oven.
“Everybody makes carnitas and carne asada, but I want mine to stand out,” he said.
His resume includes chef positions at luxury resorts like the Scottsdale Princess, the Phoenician and the Four Seasons and the Waldorf-Astoria. He’s happy to be running his own restaurant for now, but evidence of his upbringing and training under “old-school chefs” comes through via the oldies music station he listens to as he chops, sears (and, occasionally, dances). When a customer notes her appreciation for the music, he smiles.
“This is what I grew up listening to in the kitchen,” he says with both hands up in a shrug.
On the menu
Mejia recommends first-timers order the carne asada, a made-to-order grilled steak. For those that want to try something a little different, he suggests his carnitas.
“We do an eight-hour roast, with orange juice and a lot of other spices,” he said. “If you’ve never had pork this way, you’ll fall in love with it.”
He looks forward to changing the menu to reflect each sharp seasonal change that his new home state has to offer. Right now, he’s thinking the cold might best be remedied by some tamales, and hot menudo or posole soups. In the spring, it’ll be time for gazpacho or kebabs.
Mejia’s got a dish for every season and reason. He said something as simple as the taco can vary depending on location.
“In Arizona, we’re going to use a lot of Anaheim peppers, bell peppers, onions, and a California taco is going to use a lot more avocado, red onions, cucumbers,” he said. “In New Mexico, they’re using Hatch chiles and a lot more beef.”
However, he’s stumped on what a Minnesota taco is, so he’s going to try and make his own.
“I’m trying to make a walleye fish taco. I heard everybody loves the walleye here, so I’m checking it out,” he said.
With all this talk of cuisine, Mejia’s opinion on what the most important component is on a taco might be a surprise: the tortilla.
Arizona Taco Company mixes the dough for hundreds of corn and flour tortillas every morning and cooks them as they’re ordered. Mejia said he doesn’t have time for pre-packaged, dusty tortillas.
“If you don’t have a good tortilla, and it’s crumbling and breaking apart, you’re just eating meat,” he said.
He’s not about to forget his home state, especially on recent days when the temperature is teetering dangerously above the negatives. The shop, just like him, will continue to pay homage to it every day.
“My parents, grandparents, are from there. Where I learned to love food was in Arizona. I went to school in Arizona,” he said. “Keeping Arizona in the name is special to me.”
