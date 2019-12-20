New Hope resident Austin Berger announced his candidacy Dec. 17 for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 45A seat. The seat is currently held by Rep. Lyndon Carlson, who announced he would not seek re-election in 2020 after a 47-year tenure. The district includes New Hope, Crystal and a portion of Plymouth.
A lifelong resident of New Hope, Berger has served on the core organizing team for the 2018 March For Our Lives and was a recipient of the 2019 Education Award from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Berger’s campaign will center around gun violence prevention, tackling climate change, increasing accessibility of public transit for residents of the district, empowering the rights of labor unions, fighting for full and equitable funding for public schools and eliminating conversion therapy in Minnesota.
In a statement, Berger’s campaign team said he is “proud to be joining a resolute and determined force of young Minnesotans stepping up and running for public office this cycle.”
For more information, visit the campaign Facebook page, Austin Berger for MN House 45A, or on Twitter and Instagram at @austinformn.
