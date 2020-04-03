Apartment building plan near the West End in St. Louis Park stokes controversy

A plan for a five-story apartment building east of Highway 100 near the West End in St. Louis Park has prompted objections from neighbors about traffic and the scale of development.
Crowe Companies is seeking to build a development alternately called Cedar Place or The Quentin at 4900 Cedar Lake Road in St. Louis Park. The land currently contains office space, a single-family home, a garage and outdoor storage.
The building would include 79 apartments, 10% of which would be available to residents making half of the area median income.
Of the plans, Associate Planner Jacqueline Kramer said, “This development is similar in scale and density to previously approved developments in the West End area.”
However, that density provoked objections among numerous speakers from St. Louis Park and neighboring Golden Valley who attended a St. Louis Park Planning Commission meeting in February. More than 160 people signed a Change.org petition to the St. Louis Park City Council opposing the project. The petition asked the council, scheduled to consider initial votes on the project during an April 6 virtual meeting, to “take into account the character and well-being of our community when considering this proposal.”
The petition points out that neighboring buildings include single-family homes along with duplexes, townhouses and a two-story apartment building.
“Even though we are in close proximity to recent development in the West End, we seek to retain our thriving residential neighborhood filled with families and individuals, many whom have invested twenty to thirty years in building a strong community together,” the petition reads.
The petition expressed concern about the precedent the project would set for further development along Cedar Lake Road.
“This could mimic West End development trends, which would be overbearing and ultimately detrimental to the thriving of our current community,” the petition states.
The signers sought a traffic study, rejection of the proposal and investments in the neighborhood “to help offset the impacts of past and future development,” including sidewalks, cul-de-sacs and traffic calming measures.
Many of the speakers at the public hearing raised the issue of traffic.
“It’s just going to be a crazy mess,” said speaker Gail Linsk. “There’s a lot of people, especially at rush hour, that are trying to go through. It’s going to create a really bad congestion issue.”
Several speakers noted that several high-density residential buildings have been built on the west side of Highway 100 but that the east side has not had the same level of density.
“My biggest concern is the traffic noise and safety for at least the children in my neighborhood that love to bike and play in the streets,” speaker Evan Sundquist said.
Nearby resident Robert Lazear said to planning commissioners, “You folks are going to be getting calls because there are going to be car crashes.”
Jess Anderson, who has been involved with the petition, said development in the West End has been necessary in a city with a need for more housing. However, she added, “What was shocking about this development is it’s so out of place for our community.”
She added, “My heart just stopped because it feels like it’s going to create a grave danger for all of the traffic, foot traffic, on our road.”
She suggested townhomes instead.
“I don’t think it’s a bad thing to develop this corner,” Anderson said. “I think it’s necessary. I just think that’s the wrong thing that they’re proposing.”
Not all speakers felt the same way.
Long-time neighborhood resident Craig Aizman said he has seen many changes and growth in the area.
He said, “That area has always been a really nice area, but it has been a sort of a blighted area for the past 10-12 years, roughly, and I just think that it would be nice to see something like this go in.”
He acknowledged the development could contribute to traffic challenges but said he believed the issues could be resolved.
“I’m kind of happy to see that area come up and be rejuvenated,” Aizman said.
Other project supporters also called the site blighted. Some opponents agreed with that assessment but not the solution.
“I agree that those buildings are decrepit,” nearby resident Chelsey Sondeland said. “I would love to see something lovely go into our neighborhood. This is not the right thing.”
Supporter Zachary Lockner said he did not believe the project would increase traffic as much as some opponents fear given nearby bus routes that provide access to downtown Minneapolis. He suggested St. Louis Park officials could handle existing traffic issues with more traffic controls separately.
Opponent Karen Dorn questioned the extent to which Minnesotans would use transit and bicycles.
“I think it’s great to think that we’re going to use a lot of public transportation and we’re going to use bicycles. I think it’s a fabulous thought, but realistically we depend on our cars to manage our lives,” she said.
Opponent Jon Kuskie suggested the building’s density would hurt property values and the neighborhood’s aesthetic.
“You’ve heard a number of passionate people here in St. Louis Park and Golden Valley that love their neighborhood, and I implore you to please consider something else on this development site other than this five-story monstrosity,” Kuskie said.
Another opponent, Golden Valley resident Stacy Pompiu, argued that her city should have more involvement with the planning given its proximity to the site.
“You’ve got to partner with Golden Valley, period,” she said. “It’s unacceptable to not.”
Patrick Crowe, of Crowe Companies, responded that he had discussed his plan with Golden Valley officials. He said Golden Valley leaders provided input on pedestrian connectivity between the city and the West End, which prompted him to suggest collaboration on an extension of a pedestrian trail.
Crowe acknowledged that the area has “a ton of traffic” and that “it’s a difficult site,” but he indicated he wants to help improve bike connectivity in the area and also pointed to a nearby bus stop.
After he spoke, planning commissioners voted unanimously to recommend that the St. Louis Park City Council approve the project.
Commissioner Carl Robertson said he believed the number of cars that residents would use at the apartment building would be a “very small percentage of what’s going through that area.”
Commissioner Claudia Johnston-Madison remarked, “I like the project. I think it enhances that area, which quite frankly has looked sick for a long time.”
She suggested that opponents’ views on overall traffic concerns could be affecting how they view the project.
Commissioner Jessica Kraft agreed, “To me, those concerns sound independent from this project. That’s something that does need to be dealt with and looked at, but maybe this project isn’t the appropriate avenue in which to solve all of those concerns.”
Commissioner Courtney Erwin joined other commissioners in recommending approval of the project, but she said, “I do think traffic plays a big part in this project.”
Erwin suggested changes to how vehicles enter and leave the site and voiced support for a new traffic study.
She said, “I think it’s relevant to study how vehicles and people are moving around that site, not just now but in the future.”
