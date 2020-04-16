Annual street project postponed a year in Golden Valley

Routine road reconstruction plans for six portions of street in the northwestern corner of Golden Valley will have to wait until next year: At its April 7 meeting, the Golden Valley City Council decided to postpone the 2020 installment of the pavement management program to avoid straining residents’ finances.
Staff members recommended the lowest bid of $4.44 million, which was described in a memorandum as “accurate and in order.” However, residents argued that their assessments, a majority of which were over $8,000, may be too high for those who had recently been laid off or had hours reduced from their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of these families have taken a reduction in income, experienced furlough or layoffs, and there are many unknowns in the coming months,” said resident Andrea Lentini, who called into the virtual meeting.
Callers who spoke during the public hearing discussed an extension of the first payment, a waived interest period, or a postponement of the project completely as options, but the City Council decided to postpone the project.
The project would have meant the total road reconstruction, plus installation of new sanitary sewer and water mains for Aquila, Zealand and Xylon avenues north (between 23rd Avenue North and Medicine Lake Road); Rose Manor (between Aquila and Zealand avenues north); 24th Avenue (between Zealand and Wisconsin avenues north); and 23rd Avenue (between Cavell and Xylon avenues north).
Street length debate recalled
Two callers specifically voiced their lack of appreciation for the width of the planned streets.
Last November, residents packed a few city council work sessions and meetings in favor of keeping the standard width of reconstructed roads to at least 28 feet. The city had been considering implementing 26-foot roads as a standard, a move staff members reasoned would cut costs, calm traffic and reduce runoff.
At the time, residents argued that 26 feet was too narrow for streets that have parking on both sides, wind or turn sharply, or have no sidewalks but are in close proximity to a local park.
“We don’t have sidewalks or front porches, we have streets,” resident Jan Thern told the City Council at a November work session, in defense of maintaining wide streets. “That’s where neighbors, both in and out of cars, gather.”
That argument was repeated at the April meeting; this time, used in favor of postponing the project. Lentini said since the pandemic has made outdoor playgrounds an unsafe place for families to gather, many were utilizing streets to walk and bike instead.
“If we still have a stay-at-home order, we know that the one way people are getting exercise is walking around their neighborhoods,” said resident Cindy Till.
Some argued that the advocates for wider streets had not been considering the financial burden a new policy would impose.
“My assessment was increased by $1,116,” said resident Maureen Zuzulewitz at the April 7 meeting. “I know that this was lobbied by a citizen’s group, not all of whom had standing in the matter, but there’s no indication that this reflects the wishes of the 86 households affected by the 2020 PMP. In light of the new information about the significant cost increase, I believe that the matter needs to be revisited with input from all households involved.”
Lentini described the advocates as a “small number of vocal residents,” and suggested that the cost savings be prioritized under current conditions.
‘An unusual situation’
While the council did not discuss the wider street issue, it was unanimous in postponing the projects for the year.
Councilmember Larry Fonnest was the first to suggest the item be postponed until 2021.
“Hopefully by then, not only will the COVID-19 pandemic be under control, we’ll have a much better sense as a community of our shared finances,” Fonnest said.
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist mentioned the added difficulty of working from home within earshot of a road reconstruction.
“We know this is an unusual situation,” she said.
City Manager Tim Cruikshank said that while a one-year delay was “not optimal” in terms of cost, he believed the infrastructure was not “pending crisis” and resulting water main break and potholes could be patched.
Construction would have begun this month with significant completion by October. It is unclear whether the council will move forward with two years of the street improvements in 2021 to stay on schedule or push back the ultimate completion date of the entire program, which has been ongoing for several years.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.