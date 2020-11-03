The Animal Humane Society announced it will pause all of its services, shelters and veterinary centers Nov. 2 to 9, in an effort to alleviate the burden placed on employees. Staff members will be compensated with paid time off during the weeklong shutdown.
Animals currently in one of AHS’s three shelters were placed into foster care. A small team is at the shelter to care for the remaining animals that couldn’t be placed. Those that wish to surrender an animal will need to wait until the organization’s Pet Helpline reopens Nov. 10, or consider another local rescue.
“In the midst of this unprecedented public health crisis, our communities are experiencing economic insecurity, political unease, and historic advocacy for racial and social justice. The intensity of these events takes a toll on us all,” wrote the organization in a release. “Although we can’t eliminate the stress and uncertainty facing our communities, we can take proactive steps to support the well-being of our staff and volunteers. That’s why we’ve decided to pause our services for a few days to provide some additional paid time off to our employees. We believe it’s the right thing to do.”
Alternative medical and surrender services are available at animalhumanesociety.org.
The Golden Valley location will remain lightly staffed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for owners to claim their pets brought to the facility as strays. Animals that are not claimed within five days may be made available for adoption.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we take this opportunity to support our teams,” the organization wrote. “We look forward to returning from this break refreshed and energized on November 10.”
