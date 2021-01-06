Cedrick Frazier won the DFL primary for Minnesota House District 45A by more than half, yet approached the November General Election with uncertainty. Frazier said it’s natural when considering “the magnitude of possibly replacing someone that the district has trusted for 48 years.”
When the votes were totaled, Frazier and his wife celebrated with a glass of champagne, and two of his three daughters celebrated with grape sparkling water.
Frazier took office for the seat Jan. 5. His predecessor, Lyndon Carlson, first took that seat in 1973 and is Minnesota’s longest-serving legislator. Though it changed during Carlson’s tenure, the district currently encompasses parts of New Hope, Crystal and eastern Plymouth.
When Frazier heard that Carlson planned to retire and would not seek election in 2020, he was busily preparing his own campaign for the New Hope City Council. Frazier served on the council for two years after the resignation of Councilmember Eric Lammle, and had yet to have his name on a ballot. He had served on the New Hope Planning Commission another two years before that.
“I was pretty content on the council with the perspective I had, I thought it was important work and good work,” Frazier said. After some thought, he realized the opportunity he had to do that work for a “broader audience and with a broader impact.”
A chance at policymaking
Now, there can be no doubt of who voters in the district want to represent them. Still, Frazier likes to think of this first election as a trial period.
“They’re giving me a chance,” he said. “What I do now will determine how they feel about me going forward.”
Carlson is a tough act to follow. Frazier characterized his predecessor as a man whose decisions few took issue with, a wealth of knowledge and a willing sounding board. The two connect on issues of education, as they both worked in the field before their shift to the political sphere. They recently spent a morning discussing preparation for the next session.
“I absolutely see him as a mentor,” said Frazier.
Carlson endorsed Frazier in the primary and general elections. In October, Carlson submitted a letter to this newspaper, in which he said Frazier would be a “thoughtful, well-informed member” of the House.
Frazier said it does not escape him that his election brings up conversations about race. “There’s never been someone in this seat that looks like me, and that came up frequently in my campaign.”
His perspective remains unchanged from when this paper interviewed him for his City Council appointment two years ago. “When I decide to step into any space where I have a voice, what am I bringing and who am I representing? I feel like I’m bringing a voice for those that didn’t always have a voice in these rooms.”
Legislative priorities
On the new legislator’s docket this session is police reform, housing access, education and health care, particularly the access to lower-priced prescription drugs.
For police reform, Frazier is interested in exploring excessive force, and how licensing may prevent officers with a poor record from being hired. He believes the legislation will be timely, based on his conversations with constituents across the political spectrum after the death of George Floyd.
Housing access is important to him, as he experienced evictions as a child. “No one should have to experience that in a country – and state – where we have resources,” Frazier.
His focus on education stems from his career working in the field. His two areas of focus are on the quality of K-12 education and the cost of postsecondary education.
“My kids are in college now, and I’m still going to be paying my education debt while I’m trying to help them,” he said. “Jobs are increasingly requiring more education, so if we’re going to do that, it’s imperative that we as policymakers make sure it’s affordable to everyone.”
