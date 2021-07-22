Xcel Energy has recognized 41 Minnesota companies for their outstanding efforts to help customers save energy and reduce their environmental impact, three of which are in Golden Valley. The companies are Midwest Mechanical Solutions, Golden Valley Heating & Air and Total Comfort. New Hope business Blue Ox Heating & Air Conditioning also was recognized with the award.

The Energy Efficiency Partner Award is given annually several of the 1,400-plus contractors, equipment suppliers and engineers that partner with Xcel Energy. In 2020, all of Xcel’s partners saved customers $9 million in electricity and natural gas rebates, in addition to long-term energy savings.

The 41 awardees saved the most for their customers last year. From the rebates, Xcel estimated that the businesses saved customers 70 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 68,000 dekatherms of natural gas. According to an EPA calculator, that’s the equivalent of powering 9,650 homes for a year.

For more information, visit xcelenergy.com.

