Xcel Energy has recognized 41 Minnesota companies for their outstanding efforts to help customers save energy and reduce their environmental impact, three of which are in Golden Valley. The companies are Midwest Mechanical Solutions, Golden Valley Heating & Air and Total Comfort. New Hope business Blue Ox Heating & Air Conditioning also was recognized with the award.
The Energy Efficiency Partner Award is given annually several of the 1,400-plus contractors, equipment suppliers and engineers that partner with Xcel Energy. In 2020, all of Xcel’s partners saved customers $9 million in electricity and natural gas rebates, in addition to long-term energy savings.
The 41 awardees saved the most for their customers last year. From the rebates, Xcel estimated that the businesses saved customers 70 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 68,000 dekatherms of natural gas. According to an EPA calculator, that’s the equivalent of powering 9,650 homes for a year.
For more information, visit xcelenergy.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.