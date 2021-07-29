Superintendent David Engstrom took part in his first regular meeting with the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education July 19.
During Engstrom’s reports, he took a moment to thank the community, staff and board members for a “warm welcome” as he began working within the role.
“In my first 12 days in the position, I’ve had the opportunity to visit multiple schools, and to observe our summer programming first hand,” he said. “This has afforded me many opportunities to meet staff, and students and community members.”
Engstrom was appointed by the board in April on a 6-1 vote. He follows former superintendent Carlton Jenkins, who held the role for five years before resigning in July 2020.
Born in Mountain Lake, Minnesota, Engstrom spent the last 20 years working in Colorado with the Colorado Springs School District, most recently as the deputy superintendent of achievement, learning and leadership. He received his master’s degree at the University of Minnesota and previously worked at Champlin Park High School.
“This really has felt like a homecoming for me to return here to Minnesota,” Engstrom told the board.
“I think the honor is reciprocal, and we’re glad to have you back in Minnesota in the Robbinsdale Area School District,” the school board’s chair, David Boone, told Engstrom.
During his report to board, Engstrom laid out four objectives for his first 100 days as superintendent: to build a “governance team” for the board to support the Unified District Vision; to get a deeper understanding of organizational capacity and efforts; listen to staff and students; and engage with the community as partners of the district.
The objectives were decided based on known data about the district, input from his colleagues and peers, and in conversations with district staff, Engstrom said.
The next school board business meeting and work session will be 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, and the next regular meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 16 with a listening time beginning at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit rdale.org.
