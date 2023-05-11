Art and insurance have formed an unlikely alliance at the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) through a partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.
Fifteen students from high schools around the metro applied to be part of the “Teen Perspectives on Racism and Health Equity” program. Students met people from Blue Cross and then worked with visual artists including Kprecia Ambers, Juan Lucero, Jacob Olson, Ebony Beck, and Akiko Ostlund to explore this topic.
After six weeks of spending their Saturdays at MIA, the art is on display in a free MIA exhibit through August. There was a reception for the artwork on May 6, complete with donuts, coffee, and a chance to mingle with the artists.
Shawntea Kopseng made a painting about a Native woman who lost her baby, representing a high infant mortality rate among Indigenous people. Angelina Crooks depicted a Black child’s trauma, writing in the artist’s statement that “people ignore Black children, especially when they are in traumatic events.” Ella Alden Pope made a sculpture of a pained figure surrounded by syringes and a bell labeled “ring for service.’ The artist’s statement explains that the red color of the sculpture reflects “the depth of the history of medical abuse towards women of color.” Several students made paintings about maternal mortality being higher in Black women than in other demographics.
“One of the things that art is very good at is. .. (that it has) compelling ways to engage in creative storytelling,” MIA Chief Operations Officer Michael Sanders said. “When it comes to difficult topics, things like systemic racism and health and equities, all these big-picture problems that affect our society, art is a really effective tool for raising awareness. Letting artists tell their personal stories, their personal perspectives, as a way to sort of humanize big issues. You know, spark conversations that hopefully then inspire people to sort of begin addressing these problems.”
Pasi Lee
One of the students is Pasi Lee, a senior at Perpich Arts High School in Golden Valley. Lee began drawing digitally on an iPad but has expanded to oil painting and acrylics at Perpich. Lee likes to create art that tells a story. A recent project is a comic book with half-tiger, half-human characters. Lee stays in the dorm at Perpich during the week and returns home to St. Paul each weekend.
When Lee began the “Teen Perspectives on Racism and Health Equity” program, she decided to draw on her grandmother’s experiences. Lee told the Sun Post her family is made up of Hmong immigrants from Laos and Thailand. For her family, western hospitals are an unfamiliar place, one not to be trusted. Traditional Hmong medicine is preferred except as a last resort. Herbs and teas are usually the first response to illness.
“Your parents hand you a concoction, some mysterious concoction, they tell you to drink it, and you just do it,” Lee said. “It’s always traditional medicine first, and the typical Tylenol and stuff like that. But I’ve never gone to the hospital.”
Lee said her parents might buy the “mysterious concoction” from a market with a connection to Laos and Thailand. Growing up, Lee didn’t realize that many of her non-immigrant classmates would go to a clinic for yearly checkups and things like that. White friends of Lee’s are sometimes startled to learn about the Hmong approach to healthcare.
But when her grandma got really sick, to the point where traditional medicine and Tylenol wouldn’t be enough, Lee’s family dragged the her grandmother to the hospital. Fortunately, the healthcare professionals were able to help and Lee’s grandma was able to come home. But seeing her grandma’s anxiety and desperation to avoid the hospital stuck with Lee.
“I had never seen such fear of the hospital before and it made me quite anxious for her too,” Lee’s artist statement says, “I wondered if it was because none of her family could accompany her due to Covid, or because she couldn’t speak English, or perhaps her reaction came from being a refugee in America who didn’t have many great interactions with the healthcare system.”
The piece on display at MIA is an oil painting showing an older Hmong adult trying to escape the hospital. Though the figure isn’t a portrait, the image is heavily inspired by her grandma.
“I wanted to literally paint the dread and uneasiness she felt by depicting a figure in distress, trying to escape from a cold and unsettling hospital room,” Lee said.
When asked if Lee might create more art relating to health equity, expanding the grandma-inspired figure into a character in a comic book, Lee said it wasn’t out of the question. However, Lee usually prefers to draw comics “more on the light-hearted side,” like the tiger people.
Lee is planning on attending the Maryland Institute College of Art in the fall to study illustration or fine arts. To check out the gallery, visit MIA at 2400 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis. The gallery will be up until the end of August. Go to new.artsmia.org for more information.
Racism, a public health crisis
“We declared racism a public health crisis in 2020,” Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Vice President of Racial and Health Equity Bukata Hayes. “A lot post that declaration has been to center new voices, bring new perspectives, partner in new ways, and this MIA partnership is one of those ways.”
According to the American Public Health Association, other entities in the state that have declared racism a public health crisis include the cities of Bloomington, Red Wing, and Minneapolis, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, the Minnesota House of Representatives, and Hennepin County. Hayes is part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota’s 25-person team dedicated to advancing racial and health equity in Minnesota.
“We (advance racial and health equity) through partnerships like this,” Hayes said. “We do that through advancing racially and culturally supportive care, through digital health interventions. We do that by partnering with community, showing up in community, investing in community, to center those voices and those experiences that have been marginalized or under-engaged with, or maybe divested in. That’s a lot of the work we do for our members. We do that for our community, and for our state.”
The “Teen Perspectives on Racism and Health Equity” provided a space for BIPOC artists to mingle and develop relationships with peers.
“It’s such a great program to be a part of,” Lee said, “(Perpich) doesn’t necessarily have the most diverse population. But being able to speak to other students around the area who are more diverse – it was so nice, it just was so nice to have that space and to kind of hear from other peoples’ experiences. It was nice to hear what my other peers were working on.”
“You all are amazing. There is no doubt in my mind that you all are going to great, wonderful things, whether it is in art or outside of art,” Teaching Artist Ebony Beck said at the reception. “If I ever am in a room with you all I know is that I am safe.”
