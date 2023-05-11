Art and insurance have formed an unlikely alliance at the Minneapolis Institute of Art (MIA) through a partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

Fifteen students from high schools around the metro applied to be part of the “Teen Perspectives on Racism and Health Equity” program. Students met people from Blue Cross and then worked with visual artists including Kprecia Ambers, Juan Lucero, Jacob Olson, Ebony Beck, and Akiko Ostlund to explore this topic.

