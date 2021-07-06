When Anna Nichols joined the New Hope chapter of the service organization Women of Today, she was trying to make some friends while finding her footing as a young mother.
“I had small, small children, and didn’t feel like I had a connection to the community,” Nichols said.
This July, she is capping her 12th year of membership in a special way: as the president of the Minnesota Women of Today, the body that oversees all local chapters in the state. Nichols has come along way from her first meeting as a member of the New Hope chapter, advancing within the leadership there before moving on to district roles, and then to state roles.
In little over a decade, she has served in six programming roles within the New Hope chapter, plus three at the district level and another six at the state level. She is also active in state committees and has taken home several organizational awards, including a three-time recipient of the Programming Award of Excellence.
To Nichols, her accolades are a reminder of the times members have taken a chance on her and her ideas.
“I’m climbing these ranks to give back what people have given to me,” she explained. “So many have lifted me up and brought me to a higher place, and I feel the need to give back and lift other people up.”
Nichols said it’s this ethos that has kept her committed to Women of Today through the years.
“Good leaders bring other people above them, not below them,” she said.
All types welcome
Nichols was voted to represent the club in May, as members returned from a year isolating in their homes. In her year in leadership, she anticipates changes to the traditional structure of local Women of Today chapters, chief among them a desire to simplify.
“I think this year will be a time that we all understand we don’t have to do everything to be great,” she said. “We all have different things to offer.”
She said some members primarily want to give and raise money, while others have their own time to donate. Then there are those who create or drive new ideas. It is Nichols’s goal to celebrate them all, “whether it’s time, money, or something in between.”
Growth and Jaycees
Fostering that spirit will in turn create new membership, Nichols said. And to clarify, that does include males.
“We love all genders!” said Nichols.
Women of Today began as the Mrs. Jaycees in 1950s as a counterpart to the all-male Jaycees. When the Minnesota Jaycees began accepting women members, national leadership threatened to revoke the clubs’ charters. The issue became a court case that made its way to the Supreme Court, which ruled in 1984 that women could not be barred from full Jaycees membership.
The ruling left the Mrs. Jaycees in an odd position; some members opted to join the Jaycees, while others desired to remain within their established group.
Those that stayed behind reorganized in 1985 as Women of Today.
Last year marked the 35th year of Women of Today, though members weren’t able to celebrate the way they wanted to. In lieu of a commemoration, Nichols said local chapters are marking the lost occasion in year 36 by re-establishing connections with each other and their communities.
“There are communities right now that could use support,” she said. “And people that need to feel a sense of community. We offer both of those things.”
Her work will be to use that visibility to help create new clubs. She is optimistic that 2021-22 will be a year for growth for Women of Today.
She’ll also still take part in her local chapter’s goings-on. Her oldest daughter, 21-year-old Josephene, is currently a member.
For more information, visit newhopewt.org.
