The New Hope City Council approved a plan to spend $1.6 million in federal pandemic support funding at the Oct. 12 meeting. After months of clarifying with government representatives and major auditors, the city will devote funding to payroll costs at the New Hope Police Department and West Metro Fire-Rescue District.
Councilmember John Elder thanked staff members for their work, calling the details of what could be funded per the CARES Act “a daily-changing circus.”
“We really appreciate the extra work because these are very legitimate costs and they would have parleyed onto our residents,” he said.
The City Council had discussed putting the federal funds toward personal protective equipment expenses, added police and fire payroll, technology costs, emergency paid administrative leave and economic assistance to renters or local businesses. It was recommended by agencies to focus exclusively on public safety for “a much more streamlined audit” and to reduce staff time needed to process the funding requests.
Additionally, officials at the financing firm contracted by the city, Abdo Eick & Meyers, said they are worried that the city had too short a timeframe to ensure a successful economic assistance program.
“Management has concern that the time period allowed under the [CARES] program does not accommodate a successful assistance program,” representative Vicki Holthaus wrote to City Manager Kirk McDonald in a memorandum. The firm recommended if city officials want to commit to an assistance program, the program be independent of CARES funding.
Approximately $235,000 is being reserved for the fire department and the rest for police. West Metro Fire has submitted a grant through FEMA and will pass the allocation to the police department if it is awarded. The City of Crystal is expected to make a similar allocation because the fire department serves both cities under a joint powers agreement, McDonald said at the Oct. 12 meeting.
