The total tax levy in New Hope will increase a maximum of $813,400 in 2022, according to numbers approved by the New Hope City Council Sept. 13. Compared to 2021, that is a 4.67% levy increase.
The levy maximum and other 2022 budget limits were set at the meeting. The final budget and levy will not be adopted until the end of the year.
The general fund levy, which is one component of the total tax levy, will require up to $513,800 more than the levy passed in 2020. Aside from the general fund, the total levy accounts for street and park infrastructure funds; economic development and redevelopment authorities; and ongoing payment toward previous city projects like the city hall, pool and park reconstruction.
The budget itself is expected to increase a maximum year-over-year increase of 1.5%. New costs anticipated in the budget include more than $281,000 in wage and benefit increases, information technology charges, a $65,000 increase for fire services due to increasing calls for service, election costs, and increasing pay-in to the emerald ash borer program due to the pest’s increasing prevalence in the area.
The fund also accounts for an expected $130,000 decrease in building permit revenue due to the completion of the Windsor Ridge development, and a $315,000 decrease in central garage charges due to fewer vehicle and equipment purchases.
The public may comment on the budget and levy proposals at the Dec. 6 city council meeting, and the final budget is expected to be adopted at the Dec. 13 council meeting.
