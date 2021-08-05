Members of the New Hope Women of Today are working to keep out an unsavory specimen from local parks: garlic mustard.
In the spring, Women of Today member Rachel Braaten led a group of volunteers to Memory Lane and Bassett Creek parks in Crystal to remove every garlic mustard plant the group could find. She estimated that between the two parks and over the course of several weeks, the team was able to remove eleven cubic yards of the invasive plant before it hit its prolific seeding stage. That’s enough weeds to fill a dump truck.
While the name garlic mustard, or alliaria petiolata, may not be as commonly known as other invasive plants in the state like buckthorn, the plant is just as capable of decimating local flora. Listed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as a restricted noxious weed, it’s fast-growing; can’t be used as food or habitat for animals; steals nutrients from other plants by growing in a thick mat on forest floor; and when left to seed, can multiply itself exponentially. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, a single garlic mustard plant can produce hundreds to thousands of seeds that can await germination for a few years.
The worst part? They don’t taste too bad.
Braaten, a Crystal resident, lamented that the plant was actually “quite delicious.”
A green foe
The DNR believes the European plant was brought to the U.S. for food and medicinal purposes in the 1800s. Braaten said the leaves mimic the flavor of garlic and mustard, especially when crushed, and can be used to mix a solid pesto. She said even her 4-year-old has acquired a taste for the leaves.
Still, she doesn’t recommend the plant going anywhere near your garden.
Braaten has no formal degree in environmental science, but helped restore habitat with the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area for several summers. There, she learned that garlic mustard had to be pulled early, to avoid spilling or loosing seeds, and carefully, so as not to leave the root. After early July, it was too late for whatever leftover plants weren’t pulled, and it was time to pivot her focus to buckthorn, which can be removed year round.
Braaten said informed weeding is the best practice concerned residents can take, all options considered.
“Our biggest loss of habitat we deal with locally is due to invasive species, and the most effective change that we can make is to pull, pull, pull,” Braaten said.
Shifting focus
New Hope Women of Today President Jennifer Auger said the environmental work is a new avenue for the club.
“We really like to engage whatever our members would like to do, and with Rachel’s passion, we found it a great way to do something for the community,” Auger said. “I did not realize just how invasive it [garlic mustard] was and how it totally took over the whole area. We don’t think about how fragile the environment can be.”
For awhile, the club’s main activity has been fundraising, so hands-on work was appreciated, especially coming out of a pandemic year.
“The members that went out and did it found it interesting, and some observing them stopped over to ask what they were doing,” Auger said.
The club is also instilling other small ways of being earth friendly, like the removal of disposable water bottles at meetings.
All are welcome
Currently, Braaten hosts buckthorn pulling events 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays at Bassett Creek Park. All sizes and abilities are welcome to the event, which meets at the parking lot near the entrance to the woods.
Braaten and company will have work to do come spring when the second-year garlic mustard shoots up. She also plans to keep an eye on areas recently cleared of one invasive plant, as they present a ripe opportunity for another to move in and capitalize on the low competition.
Ultimately, she wants to see a return of the native plants that once thrived in the area.
“It’s so nice when you fine a unique, native plant at these pulling events. You get excited,” she said. “This is it. This is evidence that I’m doing something worthwhile.”
