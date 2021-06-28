Last May, two New Hope nursing homes became examples for how a highly contagious disease could wreak havoc on elder populations living in congregate care settings. Now, as overall COVID-19 case counts wane and the vaccination effort continues, those who were closest to the outbreak have the chance to look back on the monumental crisis.
At St. Therese
By the time the COVID-19 outbreaks at each facility were contained in early June, the Star Tribune reported that North Ridge Health and Rehab and St. Therese of New Hope’s care facility together had accounted for 105 of Minnesota’s 869 COVID-19 deaths. At the time, the two facilities were among the state’s deadliest outbreaks.
CEO Barbara Rode remembers the outbreak at St. Therese all too clearly, as she had been filling in at the campus as cases began to rise. Her priority at the time was allocating personal protective equipment.
“I was calling all the legislators to see if they could help us,” said Rode. She managed to secure some PPE with the help of Sen. Ann Rest, but it wasn’t enough.
Navigating the uncharted waters of the outbreak was one of the greatest trials of Rode’s 20-year career. St. Therese of New Hope has one of the largest care centers in the state, licensed for 258 beds, and many of the rooms housed two patients and a shared bathroom. Patients and staff could only be tested if they were showing symptoms. It wasn’t until July 2020, one month after the St. Therese outbreak ended, that scientists began to agree that the virus was airborne.
St. Therese’s first case was confirmed in early April, and Rode said 50 more cases followed in the days after. At the same time, 65 staff were taken off the schedule due to illness or fear for their or their loved ones’ health.
Rode said as a result, staff members from middle management, occupational therapy and housekeeping came forward to be trained as nursing assistants. People who had been working in all areas of the campus were focused on taking patients’ vitals, bathing them and doing whatever else they could to sustain life.
“I just can’t applaud them enough,” Rode said. “Without them, we wouldn’t have made it at all.”
‘We’re going to make it through this’
Adjacent to the care center, residents of the St. Therese senior apartments closely tracked how their neighbors were faring. They followed the news, especially a weekly internal newsletter, with rapt attention.
“I felt like we knew everything that was going on,” said apartment resident Mary Jo Beaudry. “I can’t say I was ever scared. We did live through the second World War, so we know there are certain things you can’t do anything about, and have to go on a day-to-day basis.”
Beaudry moved into her apartment in New Hope six months before the pandemic took hold, after spending much of her life in Duluth. She said she was grateful to have made “quick friends” by involving herself at the fitness center, library and with an informal group that loved to play 500.
Matthew Ehmke, a six-year resident and retired priest, agreed that he and his neighbors felt deep concern, but were never fearful.
“We used to talk among ourselves that at our age, we’ve been through a lot, and if we made it through then, we’re gonna make it through this, too,” he said.
Ehmke moved into St. Therese to help care for a fellow retired priest who had been diagnosed with dementia. For one year of the pandemic, Ehmke came out of retirement to lead a televised mass from the campus chapel and to deliver communion door-to-door. He also took part in a coffee klatch on his floor, a gathering where residents sipped their morning beverages, delivered to their doors by staff, and exchanged brief, socially distanced hellos.
Neighbor Aleta Futrell was determined to ward off the virus from her apartment and regularly sprayed everything that entered with rubbing alcohol. She tried to take in the news of outbreaks around the world and locally day by day.
“You had to call on the good lord, and I did so often and felt relieved and relaxed,” Futrell said. “But when it came to something coming in my door, I still had my sprays.”
Amid the caution, there were efforts to bring back some fun. Futrell organized a COVID-friendly dice club in the fall, in which participants were socially distanced and given their own set of dice to roll so there was no contact. Futrell’s daughter supported the idea by mailing 200 dice.
Back to normal
As the pandemic has waned, the dice rollers have happily sat closer and closer together, Futrell said.
That development was a welcome sign for residents who had found the winter particularly isolating, eagerly watching as popular community haunts like the fitness club and library began opening their doors again in the spring. Beaudry said there was an impressive line at the beauty shop the day it began taking customers again.
“We were all looking pretty hairy,” Ehmke joked.
As life continues its creep back to normalcy, the residents say they feel partially relieved and have some emotions that are entirely new.
“It’s interesting, I think I am more content just to sit at home,” said Ehmke. “Now that I can go, I don’t feel the need to.”
Beaudry agreed.
“I think we learned a lot from the virus,” she said. “We can choose to do what we want to now. It doesn’t feel like we have to.”
Futrell echoed the other two’s thoughts on keeping a busy calendar, with a caveat.
“It’s kind of, I don’t know, a privilege now,” she said. “Before, we just took it for granted.”
Seeing family again
At St. Therese, residents are perhaps most excited about seeing family members in person. One of those residents, Beaudry, said it’s been “wonderful” to again see her family, which includes seven children, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Rode, the CEO, hopes that if another pandemic occurs, more could be done to protect seniors both from disease and prolonged social isolation. Her thoughts often turn to a memory of a young woman edged close and smiling at her mother’s apartment window, in pouring rain, at St. Therese’s Oxbow Lake senior living facility in Brooklyn Center.
“She was holding this umbrella, and I remember thinking, ‘This is so sad,’” said Rode. “I couldn’t let her in.”
The care center still has some restrictions in place for visitors per CDC guidelines for congregate care settings, limits that Rode said remain difficult for families and for her personally.
“I don’t blame them,” she said. “I mean, to not see your mother for a year? That seems unbelievable.”
Rode believes that others in the senior care industry are feeling the same pull to have more policies that empathize with patients and their families during health crises.
“We have to put them in the forefront when we look at new models of care,” she said.
In the meantime, Rode is giving herself the grace to finally feel the sun set on the pandemic year.
“You almost feel giddy,” she said. “And for once, you don’t feel guilty that you’re happy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.