This year’s 50th celebration of Duk Duk Daze, New Hope’s mid-July community festival, appears to be the last. City officials announced Wednesday that a festival will return next summer, but it will be different and have a new name.
The announcement included details about the new festival. The New Hope Lions Club will continue to be the primary hosting organization, in partnership with the city. The yet-to-be-named, one-day event will take place near the city center area, moving from the traditional location in Northwood Park. According to the city, the location was ideal because of its proximity to the city hall and other area businesses.
Organizers are prioritizing a “safe and family-friendly” atmosphere. Details haven’t been decided, but there seems to be a consensus that carnival rides and fireworks aren’t being considered. Activities likely to return include inflatable bounce houses, food and drink options, live music, bingo, bean bag tournament and a craft market.
The three-day softball tournament will also remain. This year’s tournament is scheduled for July 10 to 12 and is planned to continue to be a tie-in to the festival.
The fate of the festival was a hot topic after this year’s festival was marred by juvenile fighting. The efforts to plan a safer festival this year included gated grounds, a $5 entry fee redeemable for food or games, and a doubling of police presence.
In spite of the presence of the entire New Hope police force, “an uncontrolled crowd of juveniles” descended on the festival grounds the first two evenings of this year’s Duk Duk Daze, most notably July 13, when the rushing, squealing crowds of teenagers prompted police to lock down the grounds to all festival-goers. In some cases, pepper spray was used on combatants.
Police Captain Scott Slawson said 10 citations were given, mostly to juveniles, on July 13 at the festival.
The Duk Duk Daze festival began in 1969, and over the years has received support from the local Lions club, Women of Today, Boy Scouts, police departments, city and park officials and the now-defunct Lioness Club. The Women of Today still have a large presence in the festival and organize all of the low-cost kiddie games.
In its 50-year tenure, the festival had featured carnival rides, games and fireworks. The long-running men’s softball tournament began as a women’s tournament but changed after the sport dwindled in popularity.
Naming contest
Organizers are inviting members of the community to send their ideas to name the festival, just as “Duk Duk Daze” was named through a contest many years ago.
Submit naming ideas here.
