On Friday, Feb. 28, a Sandburg Middle School eighth-grade student will take the stage as one of the most revered CGI icons of the last decade; that is, if you ask nearly any child in the United States.
Nora Vladimirova will play Elsa, the complicated ice queen from Arandelle who first graced the silver screen in 2013 in Disney’s “Frozen.” Vladimirova will portray the character on stage as part of the SOAR Arts production of Frozen Jr. Opening night is 7 p.m. at St-Michael Albertville High School, 5800 Jamison Ave. NE., St. Michael.
Most probably know the general storyline of the film: Elsa, stricken with magical powers she doesn’t know how to control, flees her home and castle in Arandelle, inadvertently bringing on an eternal winter. Her younger sister, Anna, lonely from the death of her parents and Elsa’s self-isolation, sets out on a journey to bring Elsa home. There are hijinks, deceptions, a dopey, lovable snowman sidekick, and a happily ever after.
Vladimirova said the play follows that storyline pretty faithfully. She was a prime audience member when the movie first premiered. She remembered watching it for the first time when she was in second grade ... and then watching again and again.
“I thought it was maybe the best movie I had ever seen,” she said. “And it was my favorite for a few years.”
Excited as she is to play Elsa, she knows it’s a big responsibility handling a character so close to the hearts of younger viewers. She plans to meet and take pictures with as many attendees as she can, just as she has been treated as an audience member by the leads of some of her favorite plays.
‘Make it your own’
Vladimirova’s recent acting credits include a run as Gabriella Montez for Blue Water Theatre’s production of “High School Musical,” and as Interplanet Janet in “Schoolhouse Rock Jr.” at Sandburg Middle School.
She will begin attending Robbinsdale Armstrong High School in the fall, even though right now she finds herself looking back to her favorite movie in elementary school instead of looking forward.
For plays based on movies, Vladimirova said its easier to see the exact points where a character leans into emotion. Scripts without that crutch are much more difficult, as actors need to create the motivations and moments themselves. However, Vladimirova isn’t a cartoon, but a real person, and she plans to have her character act as such.
“My director always says don’t be the movie, make it your own,” she said. “Sometimes parts are overly dramatic, and I want to make it a little more like a normal person would do it.”
The play has made her realize the story of Frozen is a little richer than she realized as a second-grader.
“I used to think it’s just a movie about a girl with magical powers and her sister. There’s more to the story,” she said. “Elsa is a very ‘big’ character. She is strong, and there’s never a point when she needs a man to help her. Most Disney princesses make people think that every girl needs a man to be strong. She’s [Elsa’s] stronger by herself.”
Vladimirova said she tries to tap into the strength that voice actor and Broadway fixture Idina Menzel puts into the silver screen version of Elsa.
“She [Menzel] plays the part so perfectly,” said Vladimirova. “Her tone, her energy when she speaks, her strong singing, all makes her powerful.”
Vladimirova plays opposite Zoe Ellwoods, who plays Anna. The show director is Jeff Anderson, a frequent director of New Hope’s Off-Broadway Musical Theatre and the production features an almost 100-person cast.
SOAR’s “Frozen Jr.” will run for five performances, including 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Advance tickets are $10 and tickets at the door are $12. Children under 3 years are allowed a “lap pass” free of cost. Visit soararts.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
