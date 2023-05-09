The city of New Hope has offered its top management job to Reece Bertholf, a deputy city manager from South Carolina. The city reported May 4 that Bertholf has accepted a tentative employment agreement to be the next city manager.

It is estimated that Bertholf will assume the role June 12.

