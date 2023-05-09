The city of New Hope has offered its top management job to Reece Bertholf, a deputy city manager from South Carolina. The city reported May 4 that Bertholf has accepted a tentative employment agreement to be the next city manager.
It is estimated that Bertholf will assume the role June 12.
Bertholf has experience in city management as well as experience with the U.S. Marine Corps and as a firefighter.
Mayor Kathi Hemken said the city was “fortunate” to land Bertholf, and that his “attitude and upbeat personality” would be a good fit with officials and staff members at City Hall.
The candidate was chosen from a pool of six finalists the day after all attended in-person interviews at City Hall. The process included a 40-minute interview with the city’s administrative leadership team, and a 50-minute interview with the New Hope City Council.
Bertholf has worked for the city of Beaufort, South Carolina for 21 years in a host of different roles. He began as a firefighter in 2001, and worked his way up to fire chief in 2016. He served in that role until 2021, when he was named first the assistant city manager and then the deputy city manager.
Prior to that, he served as a combat engineer in the Marine Corps from 1997-2001, receiving an honorable discharge at the rank of corporal.
Bertholf has a master’s degree in business administration.
A profile page on the city of Beaufort website reports that Bertholf was “born and raised in Minnesota,” eventually landing in South Carolina while he was in the Marines. The page listed Bertholf as a coach, Girl Scout leader and an adjunct faculty member at the Technical College of Lowcountry.
In a statement, Bertholf said he was “ecstatic” to move to New Hope.
He continued: “It is clear that people love New Hope, and I am very excited to work alongside the amazing team at the City of New Hope. The passion I felt for New Hope from everyone involved in the hiring process was remarkable. We have a bright future ahead as we continue to work together to achieve the goals of New Hope.”
The New Hope city manager oversees all departments at City Hall, and makes policy recommendations to the City Council.
The role has been filled on an interim basis by New Hope’s police chief Tim Hoyt. The previous city manager, Kirk McDonald, retired from the role last June.
The process to hire a new manager was stretched over the course of a year, because the City Council had indicated interest in Hoyt filling the role permanently. Hoyt removed his name from consideration earlier this year, prompting the City Council to hire an executive search firm, Wayzata-based DDA Human Resources, to seek applications.
The City Council narrowed a 33-member applicant pool to six finalists in mid-April.
