An expansion of New Hope’s central public works garage on International Parkway has gotten approval from the New Hope City Council, though at a cost that will only cover the most pressing needs. The Jan. 25 action comes after the council directed project planners away from a more complete, $6.4 million project in August.
The project is planned in two phases. The first phase is estimated to cost $1.6 million, a cost that won’t require bonding and be paid for with planned funds and some public works reserves. The garage serves as a general maintenance, storage and fuel station for public works and police vehicles. The garage was last renovated in 2000 and is considered at capacity, storing 173 pieces of equipment, 34 police vehicles and several heavy-duty trucks. Public works officials say that the facility should be expanded to more efficiently house vehicles and equipment, particularly in the winter when emergency vehicles cannot exit the premises immediately due to battery health or snow cover.
The garage has been on a shortlist for improvements for several years, but second to other costly city projects like the construction of the new City Hall, Police Station and Aquatic Center.
The first phase does not include a 20,000 square foot addition to the garage, which was previously discussed as most ideal for current and future space needs, but was estimated to carry a $3.2 million price tag. The first phase does include the relocation of reserve soils from the garage to a new shed to open up space. It also includes renovations to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning and security systems, a reshuffling of storage and office space, pavement replacement and an expanded parking lot.
The project consulting firm, Stantec, estimates that the project will go out for bid in April, with a target construction date in early June. Completed construction is anticipated in mid-November.
According to current estimates, the second phase of garage renovations will be $5.7 million.
