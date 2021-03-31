garbage-can-231875_1920.jpg
New Hope officials have revised the city’s waste collection ordinance to include the allowance of organics collection before a 2022 county-wide deadline. The changes were made in accordance with the Hennepin Recycling Group, which includes New Hope, Crystal and Brooklyn Park.

A requirement to pick up organics and waste in a single hauler was considered, but ultimately abandoned upon recommendation from the city attorney. At the March 22 City Council meeting, City Attorney Stacy Woods said a single truck requirement would limit which trash sites haulers would use, as some don’t accept organics. Woods said the order could be seen in violation of a constitutional commerce clause.

Community Development Assistant Brandon Bell said it was predicted that the cost to consumers to use organics collection service would be prohibitive, and so it was unlikely that the service would result in significant traffic.

