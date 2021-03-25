The New Hope Police Department is seeking information in regard to a carjacking on the afternoon of March 24.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 9400 block of Northwood Parkway regarding a robbery and vehicle theft just before 4 p.m. Multiple suspects allegedly removed elderly victims by force from their vehicle, stole items off of their person and fled in the vehicle.

One suspect is in custody, and anyone with information regarding the incident or the identities of suspects are encouraged to call Community Relations Officer Brad Kallio at 763-398-1229. Anonymous tips may be submitted at newhopemn.gov/tip411.

The investigation is ongoing and the department has said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments