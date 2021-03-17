Select New Hope police officers will begin wearing body-worn cameras in the next 10-12 weeks, according to Chief Tim Hoyt’s statement to the New Hope City Council at the March 8 regular meeting.
The rollout will begin with a small group of “test” officers and then the entire department. Hoyt said he didn’t want to require a camera on every on-duty officer until he was confident that the cameras were working properly.
“I don’t want to implement and start everything, and have something go wrong and we miss a vital key of evidentiary value,” Hoyt told the council.
According to the policy, police officers working certain duties like traffic and patrol will be required to wear a camera, unless a supervisor orders otherwise. Plainclothes officers will not be subject to the rule but can elect to use a camera anyway. Officers will be required to ensure the camera is in working order at the beginning of their shift.
Officers will be expected to activate the camera during all calls for service or field-generated activities, transfer or transportation of people, and any instance the officer believes recording would be “appropriate or valuable.”
Though a public hearing was scheduled so members of the public could comment on the policy, none chose to submit written comments or attend the meeting.
Pre-recording capability
Councilmember Michael Isenberg told Hoyt he had heard about Hoyt’s presentation to the Human Rights Commission on the policy and was particularly interested that cameras would save data that occurred 60 seconds before an officer hit record.
“That’s a good thing to let people know, otherwise the whole ‘recording at your discretion thing’ leaves open some public scrutiny about whether you’re going to be good at doing that or not,” said Isenberg.
Hoyt said the cameras work like squad-car cameras and constantly record and delete data in an unactivated state. Isenberg asked if there were any other discussions to note that came from the Human Rights Commission meeting; Hoyt said all questions were answered using the policy, and there were some on the length of time data is saved.
“[The policy] goes by everything the state mandates for us,” said Hoyt. He said the department’s policy, as written was a “boilerplate policy that most cities adhere to.”
According to the policy, data will be retained for a minimum of 90 days, though some may be saved for a minimum of six years. Recordings will remain classified as private data unless the incident involves the discharge of a firearm, officer use of force that results in bodily harm, or documents that final disposition of disciplinary action against a public employee. Subjects of recordings may request that their data become public, though redactions may be made. Undercover officers, non-consenting members of the public and protected individuals would be redacted from footage or audio made public.
Hoyt said the end of May to early June target implementation date could be pushed if the department had issues receiving or introducing the technology.
Condensed rollout
Mayor Kathi Hemken asked if Hoyt could explain the decision to purchase all body-worn cameras in 2021 instead of a two-phase rollout that was planned with previous police chief Tim Fournier.
Hoyt said purchasing all of the cameras at once allowed the department to bundle with another purchase of squad-car cameras and save money. The single-year rollout will cost the city approximately $204,000. The chief also favored a single rollout so there would be enough cameras for all on-duty officers, even during peak times.
“We want to be as transparent as possible for the citizens, I think it’s really important that every one of our officers have a body-worn camera on,” said Hoyt.
