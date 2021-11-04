Included in the department’s Oct. 28 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 22 - Theft on the 8100 block of 47th Avenue North.
Oct. 24 - Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4700 block of Decatur Avenue North.
Oct. 27 - Commercial burglary on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
Oct. 28 - Domestic situation on the 4300 block of Xylon Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.