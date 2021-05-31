Included in the department’s May 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:
May 22 - Business theft on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.
May 23 - Damage to property on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North and the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
May 26 - Commercial burglary on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
- Damage to property on the 7800 block of Angeline Drive.
- Assault on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
