Included in the department’s May 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:

May 22 - Business theft on the 8300 block of 42nd Avenue North.

May 23 - Damage to property on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North and the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

May 26 - Commercial burglary on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.

- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.

- Damage to property on the 7800 block of Angeline Drive.

- Assault on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

