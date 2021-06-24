Included in the department’s June 4 to 17 reports were these incidents:
June 4 - Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
- Disorderly conduct on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.
- Terroristic threats on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Damage to property on the 4200 block of Zealand Avenue.
- Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
June 5 - Assault on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
June 7 - Damage to property on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
June 8 - Theft from vehicle on the 9300 block of Science Center Drive.
- Theft on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.
June 9 - Robbery on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.
- Assault on the 3800 block of Boone Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 8900 block of 47 1/2 Avenue North.
June 10 - Assault on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4300 block of Xylon Avenue North.
June 11 - Fraud on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
June 13- Damage to property on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
June 14 - Disorderly conduct on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
June 16 - Theft from vehicle on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 7400 block of 49th Avenue North.
