Included in the department’s June 4 to 17 reports were these incidents:

June 4 - Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.

- Disorderly conduct on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue.

- Terroristic threats on the 4200 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

- Damage to property on the 4200 block of Zealand Avenue.

- Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

June 5 - Assault on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

June 7 - Damage to property on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

June 8 - Theft from vehicle on the 9300 block of Science Center Drive.

- Theft on the 4300 block of Oregon Avenue North.

June 9 - Robbery on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue.

- Assault on the 3800 block of Boone Avenue North.

- Domestic assault on the 8900 block of 47 1/2 Avenue North.

June 10 - Assault on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4300 block of Xylon Avenue North.

June 11 - Fraud on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

June 13- Damage to property on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

June 14 - Disorderly conduct on the 7600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

- Theft from vehicle on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

June 16 - Theft from vehicle on the 7200 block of 43rd Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 7400 block of 49th Avenue North.

