Included in the department’s June 25-30 reports were these incidents:
June 25 - Domestic situation on the 3800 block of Boone Avenue North.
June 26 - Theft on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.
June 27 - Domestic situation and disorderly conduct on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Domestic assault on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue.
June 28 - Assault on the 7900 block of 51st Avenue North.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4900 block of Xylon Avenue North.
June 29 - Disorderly conduct on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
