Included in the department’s July 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:

July 2 - Theft on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.

- Fraud on the 8300 block of 50th Avenue North.

July 3 - Assault on the 8200block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

July 6 - Theft from a vehicle on the 9400 block of Science Center Drive.

July 7 - Damage to property on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.

July 8 - Theft from vehicle on the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Damage to property on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments