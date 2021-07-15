Included in the department’s July 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
July 2 - Theft on the 4400 block of Xylon Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 8300 block of 50th Avenue North.
July 3 - Assault on the 8200block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
July 6 - Theft from a vehicle on the 9400 block of Science Center Drive.
July 7 - Damage to property on the 8100 block of 45th Avenue North.
July 8 - Theft from vehicle on the 8100 block of 46th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Damage to property on the 5000 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
