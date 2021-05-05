Included in the department’s April 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
April 23 - Disturbance on the 7200 block of 41st Avenue North.
April 24 - Disturbance on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North and the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.
April 25 - Disturbance on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.
April 26 - Disturbance on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.
April 27 - Domestic assault on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North and the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
April 28 - Disturbance on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.
April 29 - Disturbance on the 4600 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.