Included in the department’s April 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:

April 23 - Disturbance on the 7200 block of 41st Avenue North.

April 24 - Disturbance on the 4400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, the 7700 block of 49th Avenue North and the 7800 block of 45 1/2 Avenue North.

April 25 - Disturbance on the 3900 block of Oregon Avenue North.

April 26 - Disturbance on the 4400 block of Independence Avenue.

April 27 - Domestic assault on the 8200 block of 42nd Avenue North and the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.

April 28 - Disturbance on the 4200 block of Oregon Avenue North.

April 29 - Disturbance on the 4600 block of Hillsboro Avenue North.

